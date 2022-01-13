Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 0, CVU/MMU Valley 0: The South Burlington and Champlain Valley boys’ hockey teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Saturday, Jan. 8.
With the tie, the Wolves move to 2-3-1.
Girls’ hockey
Harwood-Northfield 4, South Burlington 2: Harwood-Northfield erupted for three goals in the third period to pull away for a win over South Burlington on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Sabrina Brunet had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, who fall to 2-4.
Cait Bartlett added a goal, Ava Hershberg dished out two assists and Izzy Redzic stopped 15 shots in goal for South Burlington.
Indoor track
Three South Burlington track and field athletes went 1-2-3 in the high jump to help the Wolves to a first-place finish in an indoor track meet at the University of Vermont on Saturday.
Nora Clear (first), Samantha Chittenden (second) and Regina O’Leary (third) swept the podium in the high jump to pace South Burlington.
Minelle Sarfo-Adu was first in the triple jump and Cassie Scarpa was second in the long jump to round out strong performances for the Wolves in the field events.
Sarfo-Adu was also third in the 55-meter dash, while Sierra Fisher was third in the 1000-meter and the 3000-meter races as South Burlington came in first as a team.
On the boys’ side, Vaughn Larkin was second in the 300-meter event and third in the triple jump, Mathis Nevin was third in the 600-meter race and Dylan Palmer was third in the 1500-meter race.
Carter Higgins was second in the 55-meter hurdles and Tucker Hall came in third in the high jump for South Burlington, which also finished first as a team.
