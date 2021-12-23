Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 74, Brattleboro 41: Khalon Taylor led all scorers with 21 points and the South Burlington boys’ basketball team eased to a win over Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Jack Mayer hit four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Wolves. Ryan Sweet added 10 points, while Alex Gordon and Ethan Sandberg each chipped with eight.
With the win, South Burlington moves to 1-1.
Track and field
The South Burlington indoor track and field teams traveled to the University of Vermont for a meet on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Kimario Lee took first place in the 300-meter race and Dylan Palmer also came in first in the 1000-meter race. Lee also came in third in the 55-meter dash.
For the girls, Sierra Fisher was the top finisher in the 1,000 meters, while Nora Clear was first in the high jump and Minelle Sarfo-Adu was first in the long jump.
Girls’ basketball
South Burlington 33, Harwood 24: The South Burlington girls’ basketball team took a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but had to hang on for a win over Harwood on Thursday.
Miranda Hayes led the way for the Wolves with nine points.
South Burlington moved to 3-0 with the win.
Girls’ hockey
Essex 3, South Burlington 2 (OT): Nielsa Maddalena struck in overtime to lift Essex to a 3-2 win over South Burlington on Saturday in girls’ hockey.
Sabrina Brunet had two goals for the Wolves, while Sofia Richland added an assist.
Amber Rousseau stopped 34 shots in goal for South Burlington, which falls to 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.