The Wildcats of South Burlington defeated the Franklin County American Legion baseball team 7-0 on June 20 with a trio of pitchers combining to throw a shutout. Abbot Terkel struck out Noah Keelty to finish off the game.
South Burlington secured the win thanks to four runs in the fourth inning. The Wildcats put the pressure on with base hits from Mitchell Niarchos and William Gumbrell and a walk by Andrew Chandler.
South Burlington got things started in the first inning when an error scored one run for the Wildcats.
A single by Keelty in the second inning was the bright spot for Post 1.
Cooper Smith was the winning pitcher for South Burlington. The starter allowed one hit and no runs over four innings, striking out three and walking zero. Davis Hobbs and Terkel entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Matt Gonyeau took the loss for Franklin County, giving up four hits and six runs over four innings, striking out six.
Gumbrell went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead all South Burlington hitters.
Sunday sweep
An early lead for the Wildcats sets stage for a 12-2 victory in five innings over the Colchester Cannons June 18 in the first game of doubleheader.
The Wildcats scored on a double by Smith, a double by Jackson Littlefield, and an error in the first inning.
The Wildcats plated five runs in the fourth inning. Chandler, Littlefield, and Liam O’Connor each had RBIs in the frame.
Kaiden Quinn recorded his first win of the season. Quinn allowed four hits and two runs while striking out six in his five innings of work.
Matt Chamberlain took the loss for the Cannons. Chamberlain gave up nine runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out three.
South Burlington’s bats came alive with 12 hits in the opener. Smith, O’Connor and Littlefield each tallied multiple hits for the Wildcats. Smith led all South Burlington Wildcat batters with three hits in three at bats.
In the nightcap, with Evan LaMothe on the mound, the Wildcats shut out the Cannons 6-0, securing the win with four runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was fueled by singles by Augie Leven, Gumbrell and Baxter Lowell.
LaMothe won on the mound, tossing a complete game, allowing five hits and no runs while striking out eight.
Lefty Jackson Lyman took the loss, going four and two-thirds frames, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out three.
South Burlington racked up ten hits. Gumbrell, Leven and Littlefield each had multiple hits. Gumbrell went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Wildcats.
Brian Terhune is general manager of the South Burlington Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.