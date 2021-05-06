Girls’ lacrosse
Coach: Anjie Soucy
This season: 3-2
Key returnees: Lindsey Booth, attack, senior; Sam Crane, attack, junior; Mercedes Rozzi, midfield, junior; Madie King-Thurber, defense, junior.
Key newcomers: Lola DuBrul, attack, senior; Greta Heldman, goalkeeper, junior; Miranda Hayes, midfield, sophomore.
Outlook: It may have been delayed by a year but the South Burlington girls lacrosse team’s Division I title defense is off and running. The Wolves only return four players from the 2019 title-winning team but they are certainly leaders at their positions - starting with Booth on the attack. But the team’s newcomers, including Hayes who has jumped into a top scoring role, are all athletic and Soucy said the group just needs to gain some playing experience. “The team is filled with multisport athletes who are quickly figuring out the strategies of lacrosse,” Soucy said. “As the team gets to full strength along with experience the expectations are high.”
Upcoming: Tuesday, May 4, vs. Essex
Boys’ tennis
Coach: Drew Gordon
This season: 1-1
Key returnees: Sriram Sethurman, junior; Pierce Goslovich, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The South Burlington boys tennis team is in rebuilding mode with a young roster of players. The group will look to work in the group’s new players as the season progresses, while the team’s top returning player - Sethurman and Goslovich — will take on the No. 1 and 2 singles roles. “We will likely take our bumps and bruises along the way but we will improve quickly and that will pay off at the end of this season or next year,” said South Burlington coach Drew Gordon. “Our goals are focused on getting better every day and we will let the rest take care of itself.”
Upcoming: Tuesday, May 4, at Champlain Valley
Girls’ tennis
Coach: Jake Agna and Jasmina Jusufagic
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Rayna Brosseau, senior; Emma Shedleur, senior; Sage Bennett, junior; Tshela Tenzin, junior; Lilla Erdos, junior; Melissa Rosowsky, junior; Ranjani Sethurman, junior.
Key newcomers: Ella Maynard, freshman; Anna Bennett, freshman; Winnie Adamson, freshman.
Outlook: While the team has not stepped on the court much since last year’s canceled season, the South Burlington girls’ tennis team has a large core of returning players looking to help the team contend. “The team is packed with girls that are smart, quick learners,” said Jasmina Jusufagic, who joins the coaching staff this season with longtime coach Jake Agna. “This year’s challenge is getting the girls to play as much as possible.” The gorup will face a big test of the season on Tuesday when they welcome five-time defending state champs Champlain Valley.
Upcoming: Tuesday, May 4, vs. Champlain Valley
Softball
Coach: Matt Lumsden and Lindsay Lesage
This season: 3-1
Key returnees: Taylor Arnold, second base, senior; Sofie Richland, centerfield, junior; Tori Smith, shortstop, junior.
Key newcomers: Emily Borrazzo, pitcher, sophomore; Emma Stevens, catcher, junior; Alyssa Larose, first base, senior; Miah Layafette, third base, freshman; Devon Cherry, outfield, sophomore; Rama La Namee, outfield, freshman; Trinity Rye, outfield, freshman.
Outlook: This season opened with a lot of questions for the South Burlington softball team. The Wolves graduated nine players and did not get a chance for its younger players to gain varsity experience — due to COVID — so there is a steep learning curve for the young team. Emily Borrazzo takes over pitching duties this season and the returns have been encouraging as the team looks to gain momentum. “We still have work to do but with Emily Borrazzo at the mount and the group of girls behind her - we are excited to see what can happen this spring,” said co-coach Lindsay Lesage. “We want to see confidence at the plate, aggressive baserunning, and solid defense to back up our pitcher.”
Upcoming: Tuesday, May 4, at Colchester
Track and field
Coach: Geoff Bennett and Dennis Akey
Key returnees: Girls — Nora Clear, sprints/jumps, junior; Gwen Willard, sprints/jumps, senior; Minelle Sarfo-Adu, sprints/jumps, junior; Traicy Meekins, sprints/hurdles/jumps, senior; McKenna Sweet, sprints, junior; Sierra Fisher, distance, junior; Elise Kollar, sprints, senior; Jane Kakalec, distance, junior; Holly Margulius, distance, senior. Boys — Sean Boyer, sprints, senior; Dylan Palmer, distance, junior; Patrick Sweeney, distance, junior.
Key newcomers: Girls — Too early to tell. Boys — Ogyen Anak, throws, senior; Parker Banas, sprints, freshman; Tucker Hall, sprints, sophomore; Carter Higgins, hurdles, sophomore; Vaughn Larkin, distance, sophomore; Aidan Lybarger, throws, freshman; Mats Navin, distance, junior; Silas O’Brien, distance, junior; Sky Valin, distance, freshman.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls and boys track and field teams find themselves on opposite tracks. On the girls’ side - the Wolves welcome back a large group of athletes that qualified for the state championship in 2019. The group will also look to work in some newcomers as the season progresses. On the boys’ side - South Burlington welcomes in a young group that are eager to compete after being off for two years. Boyer, Palmer and Sweeney will lead the team as the top returning athletes as the group builds up throughout the season.
Upcoming: Saturday, May 8, at Burlington Invitational
Ultimate Frisbee
Coach: Sebastian Ventrone
This season: 4-0
Key returnees: Lucas Pendolino, senior; Nate Forgan, senior.
Key newcomers: Saksham Hardwha, sophomore; Jason Johnson, junior; Botond Erdos,
Outlook: With only one returning player, the South Burlington ultimate frisbee team is relying on athleticism at the start of the year as the group learns the ins and outs of the state’s newest varsity sport. Pendolino is the team’s only returning varsity player and has helped set the tone for the Wolves in practices and competition, according to coach Sebastian Ventrone. “We have a really good core group,” Ventrone said. “We have a really good young rookie group that is ready to take on the challenge despite never playing.” South Burlington’s big goal is to compete for a state title this season but a big match up with the state’s top team, Burlington, the coming week will show the Wolves exactly where they sit.
Upcoming: Thursday vs. Burlington, 7 p.m.
The South Burlington baseball and boys’ lacrosse previews were not available by press time. Check next week for a preview.
