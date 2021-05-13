Baseball
South Burlington 5, BFA-St. Albans 1: South Burlington scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull away from BFA-St. Albans in a win on Saturday, May 8.
Sullivan Beers (two doubles) and Andres Bouffard each had two hits to pace the Wolves offense.
Ethan Moore earned the win, allowing just one run on two hits in seven innings of work. The win moves the Wolves to 5-4 on the season.
The win helped the Wolves snap a three-game losing streak, one of those losses coming against Essex on Thursday, May 6.
Evan Lamothe took the loss for South Burlington, while Shane Burke had a double and a walk.
Boys’ lacrosse
South Burlington 11, Mount Mansfield 9: The South Burlington boys lacrosse team went on a 3-1 run in the final minutes of the game to pull ahead of Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Will Hershberg had five goals for the Wolves, who move to 5-2 with the win. Rex Jewell and Ethan Perkinson each tallied twice, while Will Bruns and Ryan Sweet both added a goal.
Evan Knoth stopped eight shots to earn the win.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 12, Middlebury 4: Mercedes Rozzi had a six-point game to lead South Burlington past Middlebury on Saturday.
Rozzi scored four goals and dished out two assists for the Wolves, while Miranda Hayes also scored four goals. Lindsey Booth tallied twice and Rachel Kelley and Ava Goyette each had a goal.
Greta Heldman stopped six shots in goal for South Burlington (5-2).
Softball
Essex 14, South Burlington 5: Essex scored in the late innings to pull away for a win over South Burlington on Friday.
Sofia Richland paced the Wolves at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
The Hornets scored four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to put away the win.
South Burlington moves to 4-2 with the loss.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 5, Essex 2: South Burlington grabbed wins in the top four singles matches and another in the No. 1 doubles match to grab a win over Essex in girls’ tennis on Friday.
Rayna Brosseau, Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennett and Anna Bennett all got wins in singles for the Wolves, while Emma Shedleur and Melissa Rosowsky combined for a win in doubles.
The win helped South Burlington rebound from a 4-3 loss to Stowe on Thursday.
Partilo got a win at No. 2 singles for the Wolves, while Shedleur and Olivia Bennett combined for a win at No. 1 doubles and Winnie Actamoson and Rosowsky got a win in No. 2 doubles.
Boys’ tennis
Stowe 4, South Burlington 3: A three-set match at No. 2 singles was the difference in a boys tennis match between Stowe and South Burlington on Thursday.
Stowe’s TJ Guffey defeated South Burlington’s Pierce Goslovich is tiebreaker in the third set, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8, to gain the win at No. 2 singles and help Stowe eek out a win.
Chris Bialas earned a win at No. 3 singles for South Burlington, while Jules Butler and James Bradley got a win at No. 1 doubles and Leo Rosowski and Mateo Duracak got a win at No. 2 doubles.
