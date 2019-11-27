VOLLEYBALL
The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association released their boys and girls high school all-star teams, and South Burlington is well respresented.
Ruth Croxford, Kaleigh Plumeau and Kristen Precourt were all named to the First Team on the girls side, while Olivia Holmes represented the Wolves on the Second Team. Marina Prikis earned an honorable mention.
On the boys side, Aaron Murakami was named to the First Team for South Burlington and Andrew Kim earned an honorable mention.
FOOTBALL
The Division I high school football coaches have made their All-Conference picks and the South Burlington-Burlington team, and a number of SeaWolves, earned end-of-the-season honors.
Brett Bohlmann and Michel Bergeron were both named to the Offensive Line and Defensive Line First Team.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Bassiru Diawara, wide receiver Javen Sears and running back Kai Schmidt were all named to the Second Team.
Rejos Neopaney was a honorable mention at the linebacker position.
FIELD HOCKEY
South Burlington field hockey players earned a number of honors, with both the Metro Division All-Star team and the Twin State roster being released.
Senior midfielder was named to the All-Star First Team and the Twin State roster, while Analise Stich was named an alternate for the Twin State matchup.
Ainsley Hultgren was named as one of the goalkeepers for Twin State and was named to the First Team as well, while Lindsey Booth earned a First Team nod.
Stich earned a Second Team honor and Morgan O’Brien, Sam Crane and Mia Angwin all earned honorable mentions.
BOYS SOCCER
The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association named their 2019 All-State and three South Burlington players are on the list.
Cody Bellinghiri, Tommy O’Leary and Samy Slamani were named the Division I All-State team for the Wolves.
The Metro Division also released their list of top players and Bellinghiri, O’Leary and Slamani were all named to the First Team. Wolves coach David Martin was named Metro Division Coach of the Year.
Spencer Baker earned a Metro Divison Second Team selection and Nolan Antonicci, Abdi Hassan and Quinn Pidgeon were all honorable mentions.