Mercedes Rozzi

South Burlington’s Mercedes Rozzi stands her ground against an opponent from Rice Memorial High School on Friday, Dec. 27. In the end, though, Rice prevailed.

 Photo by Paul Lamontagne

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brattleboro 90, South Burlington 87 (OT): Two players with 20-points were not enough for South Burlington as the Wolves fell to Brattleboro in overtime on Friday, Dec. 27.

Tyler Gammon finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves, while DeVonte Jackson added 22 points but South Burlington fell just short.

Khalon Taylor had 15 points for the Wolves and Evan Parker added 12.

It was the second loss of the season for South Burlington, who fell to 3-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rice 49, South Burlington 39: Rice’s Kristin Varin had 17 points to lead the Green Knights to a win over South Burlington on Friday, Dec. 27.

Maggie Scarpa had eight points to lead South Burlington, who fell to 1-2.

