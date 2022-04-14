Vermont St. Pats win title

The Vermont St. Pat’s hockey team won the USA Hockey U-16 Division 1A national championship April 4 in Troy, Mich., defeating the Utah Park City Ice Miners 3-0.
The St. Pats advanced to the final game by defeating the Atlanta Madhatters 4-2 in the semifinals. Vermont went 3-0 in pool play to secure the first-place seed in its bracket. South Burlington residents James Bradley, William Bradley, Nick Kelly and Blake Truchon play for St. Pats, which consists of hockey players from Vermont and neighboring Lake Champlain communities such as Plattsburgh.
