The ninth class for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame is set for a live induction celebration and dinner Saturday, April 30, Delta Marriott Hotel, 1117 Williston Road, South Burlington.
This year’s inductees are Jayne Barber of Bellows Falls, basketball coach and athlete; Taylor Coppenrath of West Barnet, basketball; Stan Dunklee of Brattleboro, Nordic skiing; Cathy Inglese, University of Vermont basketball coach; William ‘Bill’ O’Neil of Essex, a multi-sport coach; Erin Sullivan Lane of Jericho, distance running; and Tim Thomas of University of Vermont ice hockey.
Award-winning sports writer and editor Ted Ryan of Shelburne is the 2022 David Hakins Inductee for excellence in promotion and coverage of sports and athletics throughout the state. Ryan, like the late Hakins, was a founding member of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Another dozen inductees from the 2021 class, who had a virtual ceremony last year due to COVID-19, will also be honored.
A cocktail reception with the inductees starts at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Induction festivities follow dinner. Gov. Phil Scott has been invited to help present the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame granite plaques.
Tickets are $75 at vermontsportshall.com or email vermontsportshall@gmail.com and include the email address and telephone number of one person to contact, as well each name of those attending the banquet. If you are attending in support of one inductee, also note their name.
Tickets are also available by mail. Checks are payable to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame to Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, Delta Marriott Burlington, 1117 Williston Road, South Burlington VT 05403. If ordering by mail, also email vermontsportshall@gmail.com with your name and above information.
Pick up tickets at the door the night of the banquet. All tickets must be ordered by April 20.
A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the hall’s designated charity. More than $21,000 has been raised for the group through past banquets.
The class brings the number of Vermont Sports Hall of Fame inductees to more than 100 since the hall was formed in October 2011.
