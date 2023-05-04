Vermont’s annual trophy trout stocking is now underway

Vermont’s trophy trout stocking program this year includes nine river sections and 37 lakes and ponds receiving the 2-year-old trout, some over 18 inches long.
“The program provides exciting fishing opportunities for anglers of all ages and skill levels,” Vermont’s director of fisheries Eric Palmer said. “Trophy rainbow and brown trout will be stocked in the Black, Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi, Walloomsac and Passumpsic Rivers as well as East and Otter creeks. Trophy brook trout will be stocked into the Deerfield River. Large 2-year-old brookies and rainbows will also be stocked in many lakes and ponds.”
Trout harvest season opened this year on April 8 and will continue through Oct. 31. There is no length limit, and the daily creel limit is two trout for the trophy trout stream sections listed below.
Lake and pond stocking began in April as ice cleared while river stocking began at the start of May and will continue through the month. Anglers can check Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (vtfishandwildlife.com) to see the stocking that has occurred and see the lakes and ponds that are being stocked with trophy trout.
• Black River along Route 131 in Weathersfield and Cavendish, from Downers covered bridge upstream, approximately 4 miles, to the next bridge across the river, the Howard Hill Bridge.
• Deerfield River in Searsburg from the downstream edge of the East Branch Trailhead Bridge upstream 4 miles to the downstream edge of the bridge on Somerset Road near junction with Forest Road 71.
• East Creek in Rutland City from the confluence with Otter Creek upstream, approximately 2.7 miles, to the top of the Patch Dam in Rutland City.
• Lamoille River from the downstream edge of the bridge on Route 104 in the village of Fairfax upstream, approximately 1.6 miles, to the top of the Fairfax Falls Dam in Fairfax.
• Otter Creek in Danby and Mt. Tabor from the Vermont Railway Bridge north of the fishing access upstream, approximately 2 miles, to the Danby-Mt. Tabor Forest Road Bridge (Forest Road #10).
• Missisquoi River in Enosburg and Sheldon from the downstream edge of Kane Road (TH-3) bridge upstream, approximately 5.7 miles, to the top of the Enosburg Falls Dam in Enosburg Falls.
• Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury, from the top of the Gage Dam upstream to the top of the Arnold Falls Dam. This section includes the Moose River from its confluence with the Passumpsic River upstream to the Concord Avenue bridge.
• Walloomsac River from the Vermont-New York border in Bennington upstream to the top of the former Vermont Tissue Plant Dam (downstream of Murphy Road) in Bennington.
• Winooski River in Duxbury and Waterbury from the top of Bolton Dam upstream to the Route 2 Bridge east of Waterbury Village. This section includes the Little River from its confluence with the Winooski River upstream to the Route 2 bridge.
