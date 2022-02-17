Hallie Grossman’s first time firing a gun, she was lying on the floor of her living room in Craftsbury with a biathlon rifle, learning to shoot righty even though she’s left-handed.
She had torn her meniscus hiking just two weeks after joining the Green Racing Project in Craftsbury to competitively ski, taking her out of fall and winter training. But she expected to go back, not to take up the sport of guns and powder. She had no idea that a light-hearted challenge, taken on during surgery recovery, dry firing with no bullets, would take her to the Olympics.
Six years later, Grossman is in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics as first alternate on the U.S. biathlon team.
Biathlon, a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, is relatively obscure in the states, less so in Vermont, but attracts baseball and football-sized crowds in Scandinavian countries where the sport was born. Some say the beginnings of biathlon go back to Norse god Ull, who early Scandinavians worshipped as the deity of hunting and shredding gnar, and to the region’s early militaries before the sport gained popularity enough to join the Olympics in 1960.
Today, athletes suit up with a seven-pound gun slung across their back, not including ammo and magazines, then usually ski into two or four rounds, shooting half in standing position and half in prone. The shooting portion is not timed, but extra distance or time can be added to an athlete’s total time if they miss targets, affecting their overall score.
Grossman’s teammates on the U.S. biathlon team this year include Susan Dunklee, of Craftsbury, who is also director of the Green Racing Project, Claire Egan, Joanne Reid, Deedra Irwin, Jake Brown, of Craftsbury, Paul Schommer, Sean Doherty, and Leif Nordgren, of Hinesburg.
Falling in love with biathlon has been a process for Grossman. The sport was always on her periphery, but she initially had “zero interest in it,” she recalled. The moment she really started loving it and having fun was at a training camp in Slovenia, racing on roller skis against maybe five or six other women, and hitting almost all her targets the first prone shooting stage.
“I was like, this is super-duper fun. I understand why people do this. I then proceeded to miss a lot of the same targets, but that moment, super clearly, I remember it was really fun,” she said.
Grossman’s determination to ski faster, to shoot straighter, is also one of her favorite parts of the sport.
“Every day is a new challenge. You think you figured out something one day and then the next day it’s just out the window. But then other times you’ll have a few super successful days in a row when you’re feeling like, I can’t miss. That’s awesome,” Grossman said.
Body position is important in biathlon as rifles are adjusted to fit the athlete, so if you’re off kilter by a hair, your aim will be affected. Breathing is also important, Grossman said. When she shoots on the ground, she breathes all the way out and then fires; standing and shooting can be tricky with fewer steadying points than on the ground.
Her perseverance is also something both Grossman’s family and coach pointed out is one of her strongest assets as an athlete.
While spectating at one of Grossman’s sibling’s ski races, her parents Jim and Joy, of South Burlington, described the combination of excitement and pride they felt when they learned Grossman was headed to the Olympics.
“Hallie kind of always wanted to do, do, do” when she was growing up, Joy Grossman said. They recalled traveling to Boston with Grossman when she was young for the kids marathon up Heartbreak Hill.
“For years, her goal was to break nine minutes,” Joy said. “I’ll say, she wasn’t the fastest runner, but she was the most determined runner and ultimately she did.”
“That’s her. She’s determined through the wall,” Jim chimed in.
As a young athlete, Grossman skied cross-country and alpine, played hockey and rode horses, working at the barn and attending school at the same time. In high school she transferred to Stratton Mountain School then went to Bates College, where she continued skiing competitively.
The head coach for biathlon at the Green Racing Project, Michael Gibson, recalled the “harebrained idea” back in 2016 that introduced Grossman to the sport, when he and other biathlon teammates taught Grossman how to shoot by dry firing in their living room.
Now Grossman’s official coach, Gibson described her as “one of the hardest working people I know. She can be extremely stubborn in the best way. She sees a challenge and she’s more than excited to try to break it down through sheer will.”
Grossman is open about the skills she’s working to improve. Powering through fear, mostly while coasting downhill, is an ongoing process, she said.
Perhaps it’s like other skills that strengthen with practice, but in the meantime, Grossman has another trick to get her downhill without succumbing to fear: She’s made up a song to sing in her head, a distraction from the white slope of snow and ice careening toward her.
A few days before hopping on a plane from Germany to China, Grossman glowed with nerves and excitement. Being an alternate is a bit of a strange position, she noted, as she’s eager to race but hopes above all else that her teammates don’t get injured.
“Ultimately, I hope that I can’t race,” she said laughing. Mixed in with the Olympics excitement is an eagerness to come home — visit her family in South Burlington, tend to her vegetable garden in Craftsbury, teach youngsters about environmental science and hike in the Green Mountains.
And train for the next winter season of shredding, shooting and skiing.
