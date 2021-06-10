Vermont’s bass fishing season kicks off on Saturday, June 12.
“Anglers in Vermont are fortunate to have world-class bass fishing for both species right in their backyard,” said Bernie Pientka, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “From big-water angling on lakes like Champlain, Bomoseen and Memphremagog and the Connecticut River, to hundreds of smaller, untapped ponds and reservoirs, Vermont is loaded with great bass fishing for anglers of all ages.”
Vermont’s general bass season extends through the last day of November. Outside of those dates, anglers can fish for bass on open water on a catch-and-release basis with artificial lures and flies only on waters that are not seasonally closed.
“One unique thing about bass fishing in Vermont, compared to many other states, is the sheer amount of quality, unpressured fish,” said Pientka. “You may find some larger fish in the southern and western parts of the country where growing seasons are longer, but for numbers of solid, 2-to-4 pound bass that haven’t seen much fishing pressure, a lot of Vermont waterbodies are tough to beat.”
The World Fishing Network recently named Lake Champlain one of the seven best smallmouth bass lakes in North America, and characterized the lake as “perhaps the best lake in all of North America for both quality largemouth and smallmouth bass.”
Pientka noted that smaller, younger bass, which are also much more abundant, are generally better eating compared to bigger, older fish.
Anglers heading out on the water to fish for bass this season should be sure to check fishing regulations, including harvest and length limits applicable to the waters they are fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.