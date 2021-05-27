The South Burlington High School Varsity Ultimate Frisbee team won its senior game against Middlebury 10-7 on May 20. The shirts were made by the juniors. The team is 4-8, with two matches left to play in the season.
Seniors on the team include Jaden Cypes, Kate Graham, Kaleigh Plumeau, Tenzin Mentsang, Nadia La, Lindsay Taylor, Hope McConnell, Brenna Bushweller and Amanda Pettengill.
