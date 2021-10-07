The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not recovered.
The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam to be certified and licensed to provide their services.
This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available at vtfishandwildlife.com.
Calls are taken at each handlers’ discretion based on availability.
