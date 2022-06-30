The boys’ team from Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School won the Middle School State Meet championship June 3 at the University of Vermont’s track and field facility. The school placed second in combined boys and girls team scoring and the girls’ team placed third in the championship.
This is the first time in in history that the school has had top three finishes in all three scoring titles. The school’s track team is the largest public-school sports team of any kind in the state with 126 kids, and the first public school in Vermont history to win a sports championship of any kind, middle or high school, with a Black head coach, said track and field coach Gary Russell, a teacher at the school and a S.O.A.R. advisor.
