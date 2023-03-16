South Burlington High School junior, Paige Poirier, finished in the Girls Division I top 10 for both the freestyle and classic races at the Vermont State Nordic Ski Championships in February.
Poirier will race against top New England skiers in the Eastern High School Championships this weekend at Rikert.
