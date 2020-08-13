Kaiden Fisher may not be able to drive on the roads, but he is making a name for himself on the racetrack.
Shelburne’s very own Fisher is the youngest winner in Thunder Road car racing history at 13 years old.
Those who know Fisher, say that he is like any other energetic preteen who loves to bike with his friends and race whenever he can. Fisher’s mom, Danielle Whitten, described him as a happy-go-lucky kid who is always eager to learn more.
Fisher has been racing since he was 5 or 6, initially with his grandparents’ go-karts before moving on to racing cars around the state.
“He’s done it for so long, it’s kind of second nature. I don’t think too much about it because I know he’ll be fine. He makes it look easy, but it’s definitely not,” Whitten said.
Whitten said that Fisher has always been humble, even when he wins.
“When he won his race he was very excited, obviously, but he doesn’t think of it as being that big of a deal,” she said.
Fisher’s dad Jamie, a race car driver himself, has given him a lot of support and mentorship throughout his foray into racing.
The elder Fisher, known as “Hurricane,” is a 2003 racing champion – so Fisher’s nickname has become “Tropical Storm.”
Fisher said that his favorite part of the race was when he passed first and second on the outside and took the lead from there. After winning, he was able to carry the checkered flag.
“When I got out of the car everyone was screaming and that was cool,” Fisher said.
NASCAR drivers have visited Thunder Road in the past, so it was a big deal for Fisher to be able to race there and win.
“We all cried. We were all very excited and didn’t expect him to excel that quickly,” mom Whitten said.
Fisher said it feels cool to know that he’s the youngest winner in Thunder Road history, but he still wants to keep racing and maybe even make it to NASCAR one day.
“There must be something I do differently compared to everybody else,” Fisher said.
Fisher still races at Thunder Road every week, and he goes to other racetracks for races occasionally.
The Thunder Road International Speedbowl opened in June 1960. It is a quarter-mile oval track known for its famous banked corners and a turn nicknamed “The Widowmaker.”
Events are still happening at Thunder Road on Thursday nights with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Whitten said that Fisher’s friends call her his biggest fan, but she admits that she can be his biggest critic too, pushing him to do his best.
When asked why he loves to race, Fisher said, “I just like to always push really hard and I like to pass people. I like challenges.”
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
