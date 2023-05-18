Three former student-athletes who displayed all-star talents in athletics in South Burlington have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Morgan Valley and her younger sister, Ashley, helped Rice Memorial High School win state championships in basketball and soccer, while Rebecca Bright was a three-sport standout for South Burlington High School.
They were among 12 people honored at a banquet at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier May 12.
Ashley Valley was a remarkable student-athlete in the Class of 2001 at Rice, leading the basketball team to three Division I girls’ basketball championship and two straight undefeated seasons. She scored over 1,000 career points.
Ashley also was a prolific striker for Rice’s soccer program, leading the team to both a DI and a DII state championship. At the time, she set the record for goals scored at Rice, including three goals in the state title game over Champlain Valley Union. She went on to play basketball at the University of Connecticut and was a member of three national champion teams.
Morgan Valley was a star student-athlete for Rice’s Class of 2000. Morgan helped lead the basketball team to two straight undefeated seasons, scoring over 1,000 career points. She was standout soccer goalie for Rice, which won the state soccer crowns as a sophomore and in a 4-0 shutout in the title game as a senior over CVU.
Considered by some as the most accomplished basketball player of all time from Vermont, Morgan went on to play 108 games and was a part of three national championship teams at the University of Connecticut. She now serves as an assistant coach for UConn.
Bright was an all-star field hockey goalie and reached the Final Four each season as a basketball player, including winning a state title her senior year (1991). She was a state champion in shot put and discus in 1994 and 1995, competing in the New England track and field championships three years in shotput and discus and one year in the triple jump.
Bright received a full scholarship to play basketball for the University of Rhode Island becoming the program’s third leading scorer in program history with 1,665 career points. Bright is in the South Burlington High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
