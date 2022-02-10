Three cheers

All three South Burlington High School cheerleading teams — youth, middle school and high school — took first place in the NVAC Cheerleading Competition on Saturday Feb. 5 in South Burlington.
The teams are coached by Lynn Kynoch, an assistant in the school’s student activities and special education departments.
