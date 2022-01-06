Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 6, Stowe 2: The South Burlington girls’ hockey team ended 2021 on a high note, beating Stowe 6-2 Thursday, Dec. 30.
Sabrina Brunet had a hat trick for the Wolves (2-3), who also saw goals from Sofia Richland, Sawyer Bailey and Annika Erickson (one assist).
Goalie Cait Bartlett had 16 saves.
South Burlington took on Champlain Valley the day before, falling 6-2 to the CougarHawks. Kileu Burke and Richland each had goals and Izzy Redzic stopped 24 shots in net.
Boys' hockey
Colchester 3, South Burlington 2: The boys’ hockey team faltered in its comeback bid against Colchester, falling 3-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Shane Burke and Zach Erickson each had a goal for the Wolves, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.
Ethan Parkinson, Drew Dougherty and Rowan Killeen added assists, while Jason Bradley stopped 42 shots.
Boys’ basketball
Essex 64, South Burlington 44: Essex’s Thomas Price scored 20 points in the second half to lead Essex past South Burlington in boys’ basketball Wednesday.
Price had 23 points to lead all scorers.
Alex Gordon paced the Wolves (2-2) with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.