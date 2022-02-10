Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 67, Burr and Burton 36: The boys jumped out to a quick 18-4 lead in the first quarter en route to a win over Burr and Burton Saturday.
Khalon Taylor paced the Wolves with 19 points, while Deng Aguek added 10 points and eight rebounds. Alex Gordon chipped in with nine points.
South Burlington moves to 6-6.
Girls’ basketball
South Burlington 32, St. Johnsbury 29: South Burlington outscored St. Johnsbury 11-7 in the fourth quarter to grab a win Saturday.
Aleah Staley and Mercedes Rozzi each had 10 points for the Wolves, who move to 5-8.
Track and field
The South Burlington boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams headed to the University of Vermont Saturday, Feb. 5, for the Vermont state championship, and just missed out on two team titles.
Both the Wolves teams came in second place, falling to Essex.
On the girls’ side, Minelle Sarfo-Adu was a top finisher, taking home the top spot in the long jump, the triple jump and the 55-meter hurdles.
Other top finishers for the South Burlington girls included Regina O’Leary, who was second in the triple jump, Nora Clear, who finished fourth in the high jump, and Samantha Chittenden, who placed fifth in the high jump.
Rama Al Namee was fifth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump, while Cassie Scarpa was sixth in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Kimario Lee came in second in the 55-meter dash, Mathias Nevin finished fifth in the 600 and Tucker Hall was second in the 55-meter hurdles.
Other top finishers included Vaughn Larkin (second in the triple jump), Jack Saves (fourth in high jump) and Diego Perez (sixth in the shot put).
Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 3, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 2 (OT): Sofia Richland scored in overtime to lift South Burlington to a win over the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team Saturday.
Sabrina Brunet had two goals and one assist to lead the Wolves offense, while Richland had the game winner and an assist. Hope Brunet and Ava Hershberg each had a helper for South Burlington.
With the win, the Wolves move to 4-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.