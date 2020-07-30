The South Burlington Wildcats have neared the end of the Vermont Summer Baseball League with a 1-2 record.

With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats are looking to secure their seed in the playoffs. The team currently has an 8-6 record.

South Burlington and Colchester tied for fifth place in the league. The two teams faced off on Tuesday, July 28, to determine the fifth and sixth seed for the upcoming postseason.

Playoffs will begin on Thursday, July 30.

Tuesday

South Burlington 16, Barre 6: Nolan Antonicci and Matt Guyette each drove in three runs as South Burlington topped host Barre on Tuesday, July 21.

Seamus McGrath and Avery Smith each had two RBIs for South Burlington, while Mason Klesch allowed one run on three hits in three innings of work to earn the win.

Klesch, Sully Beers and John Bahrenburg each drove in one run and had two hits for the Wildcats.

Thursday

Essex 4, South Burlington 3: Essex scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a comeback win over South Burlington on Thursday.

Seamus Brennan took the loss for South Burlington, allowing three runs in one inning of work.

Nolan Antonicci had a single, double and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Sully Beers scored two runs.

Saturday

Barre 11, South Burlington 10: South Burlington lost a close one-run game on Saturday, facing off against Barre at Dorset Park.

With the loss, South Burlington and Colchester tied for fifth place in the VSBL. The two teams faced off on Tuesday to determine the fifth and sixth seed for the upcoming postseason.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.