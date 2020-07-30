The South Burlington Wildcats have neared the end of the Vermont Summer Baseball League with a 1-2 record.
With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats are looking to secure their seed in the playoffs. The team currently has an 8-6 record.
South Burlington and Colchester tied for fifth place in the league. The two teams faced off on Tuesday, July 28, to determine the fifth and sixth seed for the upcoming postseason.
Playoffs will begin on Thursday, July 30.
Tuesday
South Burlington 16, Barre 6: Nolan Antonicci and Matt Guyette each drove in three runs as South Burlington topped host Barre on Tuesday, July 21.
Seamus McGrath and Avery Smith each had two RBIs for South Burlington, while Mason Klesch allowed one run on three hits in three innings of work to earn the win.
Klesch, Sully Beers and John Bahrenburg each drove in one run and had two hits for the Wildcats.
Thursday
Essex 4, South Burlington 3: Essex scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a comeback win over South Burlington on Thursday.
Seamus Brennan took the loss for South Burlington, allowing three runs in one inning of work.
Nolan Antonicci had a single, double and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Sully Beers scored two runs.
Saturday
Barre 11, South Burlington 10: South Burlington lost a close one-run game on Saturday, facing off against Barre at Dorset Park.
With the loss, South Burlington and Colchester tied for fifth place in the VSBL. The two teams faced off on Tuesday to determine the fifth and sixth seed for the upcoming postseason.
