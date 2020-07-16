After dropping the first two games of the Vermont Summer Baseball League season, the South Burlington Wildcats went 4-1 and improved to a 5-2 record in the division.
Sunday, July 12
S.D. Ireland 12, South Burlington 2: South Burlington struggled at the plate and fell to S.D. Ireland on Sunday afternoon.
Matt Guyette had an RBI and a single for the Wildcats, while Jack Ambrosino took the loss of the mound.
Baker Angstman got the win for S.D. Ireland after giving up just one run on five hits in four innings.
Friday, July 10
South Burlington 8, S.D. Ireland 3: The South Burlington pitching duo of Matthew Guyette and Mason Klesch held S.D. Ireland to three runs and the Wildcats pulled out the win on Friday.
Guyette pitched six innings and gave up three runs on three hits to get the win, while Klesch threw a scoreless seventh to earn the save for South Burlington.
A balanced offensive attack helped the Wildcats, with Guyette driving in two runs and Nolan Antonicci and five teammates collecting RBIs.
Thursday, July 9
South Burlington 7, Barre 3: Avery Smith had a home run to help South Burlington to a win on Thursday over Barre.
Alex Messineo and Matthew Guyette each had two RBIs to help power the offense for the Wildcats.
John Bahrenburg pitched six innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win for South Burlington, while Cooper Smith allowed just one earned run in relief.
Tuesday, July 7
South Burlington 8, Essex 7: Carson Cherry allowed three runs over four innings of work and helped South Burlington hold on for a win at Essex on Tuesday.
Seamus McGrath had four RBIs for South Burlington and Matthew Guyette also drove in a run. Guyette also earned the save, pitching a scoreless final inning to preserve the win.
Andrew Goodrich took the loss for Essex.
