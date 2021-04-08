The South Burlington Wolf Strikers bowling team won its third state championship in the last four years, beating Burlington High School in the final match 4-2 last month. The Burlington Seahorses advanced to the final match beating Essex High School in the semi-finals, with South Burlington beating Brattleboro High School in the other semi-final.
The Wolves team for the final match included students Nate Forgan, Eloise Scott, Kristen Precourt, Max Duffy, Alex Ingham, Barrett Brady, Dan Raboin, Jack Campbell, Matt Campbell and Aaron Murakami.
Burlington won the first game 185-141, but the Wolves came back to win the next two games 196-156 and 190-160. Burlington bounced back for a fourth win, 196-172. At this point the match was tied 2-2. The Wolves took the fifth game, 182-124, clinching the victory with an exciting game six win, 180-175. Team captains Matt Campbell, Kristen Precourt and Aaron Murakami accepted the championship trophy for the team.
Bowling coach Kevin Murakami also noted some individual player recognitions. Sophomore Jack Campbell had the highest average in the state for his grade level, and fellow sophomore Zack Niquette scored the fourth highest average. Aaron Murakami led all other seniors in average, while Max Duffy scored fifth, Matt Campbell was sixth, Alex Ingham was seventh and Barrett Brady was eighth. Jack and Aaron were the third and fourth highest averages across the state.
