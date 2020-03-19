The grounds of South Burlington High School will be quiet for a little while.
The Vermont Principals Association announced that all spring sports will be delayed until April 6 due to COVID-19 (or coronavirus), according to a press release on Monday morning.
“We were debating last week if we were if we are going to have to delay spring sports,” said Bob Johnson, Associate Executive Director of the VPA. “We made the decision on Friday that we were going to postpone but we didn’t know how long.
“When Gov. Scott came out and said April 6, we decided that was what we were going to do as well.”
Vermont is closing all kindergarten through grade 12 schools through April 6, Governor Phil Scott announced on Sunday.
“I understand that there is disappointment and the nebulous situation of spring sports could be anxiety-inducing and I want to acknowledge those feelings,” South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke said. “But the kids get it, they understand that this is bigger than everything.”
While the April 6 start date is tentative, Johnson said that the VPA plans to hold a 2020 spring season, whatever that may look like.
“We understand we are going to modifying the season,” Johnson said. “We are going to waive certain requirements. We are going to do the best that we can with it.”
Some of the modifications include: pitchers and catchers reporting with all players on the same day, reducing the required number of practices from 10 to five and, if schools require canceling games, to start with non-league matchups first.
“We are determined that we will have a spring sports season,” Johnson said.
The fast-moving situation has caused a lot of uncertainty over the last week, with changes to the conclusion of the winter sports season coming even as the Division I boys hockey final was being played on Wednesday, March 13.
The VPA learned that they would have to limit attendance to the girls basketball semifinals - set for Thursday, March 14, at UVM’s Patrick Gym - on Wednesday night. By Thursday, all of the remaining games had been postponed and then cancelled.
The VPA decided to award co-championships and quad-championships to the 12 girls basketball teams remaining in tournament.
“This was an incredibly hard decision to make. These girls have been putting in a lot of hard work,” Johnson said. “To be told at the end that you can compete for a championship is difficult.
“We honestly felt we had to provide some sort of recognition for the work that these girls have done.”
Meanwhile the beginning of the spring season remains in limbo and South Burlington student-athletes are having to adjust.
“Part of our ongoing message to our students is going to be the importance of taking care of themselves,” Burke said. “Fitness and exercise is an important part of that. In the context of our student-athletes, being able to get outside, either alone or in small groups, they should do that. Go for a walk, ride their bike, etc.
“They should not assemble in large groups.”
But Burke was clear, no matter the disappointment and confusion surrounding the rest of the high school sports season, the kids understand.
“I have had some conversations with students today and it is clear to me that the young people in this community are ready to do their part,” Burke said. “Sports might be the thing that gets in the paper but not being able to come to school every day is going to be impactful for students.
“But they understand it.”