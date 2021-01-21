Vermont high school sports continue to take baby steps towards the winter season.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Gov. Phil Scott said high school and recreational sports restrictions were being loosened a little bit.
Outdoor winter sports — Nordic skiing, alpine skiing and snowboarding — could begin competitions as of Jan. 18, as long as the groups are limited to 25 people.
“We know how important these activities are for their well-being, both for their physical and mental health,” Scott said in one of his twice-weekly press conferences on Friday.
In addition, ice hockey, basketball and gymnastics will be allowed to hold intra-squad scrimmages and conduct contact drills, returning to a more normal practice structure.
Games and scrimmages with other teams are still not allowed.
