Baseball
South Burlington 1-0, Mount Mansfield 0-4: The South Burlington baseball team split a doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, winning the first game 1-0 and dropping the second, 4-0.
Ethan Moore grabbed the win in game one, pitching a complete game and allowing just four hits. He also struck out seven batters. Shane Burke went 2-for-3, with double and scored the only run of the game, while Keifer McGrath and Andrew Bouffard each added a double.
In game two, Evan Lamothe took the loss on the mound after giving up one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.
Softball
South Burlington 30, Mount Mansfield 0: The South Burlington softball team scored nine runs in the third and then added 14 runs in the fourth inning to beat Mount Mansfield in a run-shortened game.
Emma Borrazzo got the win in the circle after striking out 13 and allowing one hit. She also went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and eight RBIs. Taylor Arnold (three RBIs), Kiley Burke (three RBIs), Devon Cherry (three RBIs), Tori Smith (RBI) and Miah Lafayette (RBI) all drove in runs.
South Burlington followed the first win with another victory on Saturday, beating Colchester 6-2.
Borrazzo again earned the win, giving up two runs and striking out 10, and drove in two runs and scored twice. Smith added two RBIs and Emma Stevens scored twice for the Wolves.
With the two wins, South Burlington moves to 3-1.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burr and Burton 11, South Burlington 10: Burr and Burton scored with five seconds remaining to pull ahead for a win over South Burlington on Saturday, May 1.
Lindsey Booth had three goals and one assist to lead the Wolves, who gave up three goals in the final three minutes to surrender the lead. Sam Crane added three goals and Mercedes Rozzi tallied twice.
Greta Heldman made four saves in goal for South Burlington (3-2).
Boys’ lacrosse
Middlebury 10, South Burlington 9 (OT): Middlebury scored as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime and then grabbed the game winner in the extra period to grab the win over South Burlington on Friday, April 30.
Will Balkan had four goals for the Wolves, while Aaron Murakami dished out four assists. Will Hershberg tallied twice, and Evan Knoth stopped 13 shots.
It was the first loss of the season for South Burlington, who dropped to 3-1.
