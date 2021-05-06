Special Olympics gets $10k gift

Community Bank N.A. gifted Special Olympics Vermont with $10,000 through its Goals for Good sponsorship program with the men’s and women’s University of Vermont hockey teams.
The bank pledged $75 per goal to Special Olympics, this year expanding to include the women’s team.
Community Bank N.A. Regional Manager Anita Bourgeois said, “Special Olympics Vermont is an integral part of our community and we are proud to have expanded this year’s partnership to include the women’s ice hockey team to help further support their mission.”
The bank also sponsored the Penguin Plunge, raising another $3,200. Since the dip itself was canceled this year, team participated in the virtual plunge in March by playing a game of volleyball in 20-degree weather.
Since 2017, the bank has donated more than $90,000 to support Special Olympics Vermont through its Penguin Plunge, Holiday Games, Goals for Good, and golf tournaments.
