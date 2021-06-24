On Sunday, June 13, in Fair Lawn, N.J., Tom Hart of South Burlington broke and set four world records in strict curl with the 100% Raw Power Lifting Association.
Hart’s first attempt set a new world-record lifting. He lifted 101 pounds, then 103 pounds, 105 pounds and finally 107 pounds.
He taught at Champlain Valley Union High School for 35 years. He was the founder and director of the Life Program, an off-campus educational program for 27 of those years and former softball coach.
Hart, 78, competed in the 75-79 age group, 181-pound-weight class. He currently holds three world and national records in strict curl and eight Vermont strict curl and bench press records.
Ed Kutin, executive rules committee chairman said, “Hart’s record in the 181-pound class has stood since September 2014, and his record at 220 has stood since March 2018.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.