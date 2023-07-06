South Burlington has three all-star teams, including two minor teams and a major team that took the field in a double-elimination tournament. All-star teams are made up of the top players in the league, ages 8-12.
This year’s minor team, for ages 8-10, is managed by Matt Bunting, with assistant coaches Tim O’Day and Travis Mott. The players are Jacob Bieber, Anderson Calcagni, Brody Clark, Harrison O’Day, Henry Bunting, Camden Mott and Cavan Seligman. Joining the team as first year all-star players are Nile Gray, Grayson Dailey, Brodrik Eayrs, Liam Allen and John Moore Jr.
This year’s major team, for ages 10-12, is managed by Blaine Clark, with assistant coaches Brian Clark, Jim Smith, Alex Gover and Mike Comtois. The line-up for this year’s all-stars is Bradley Clark, Colin Bishop-von Wettburg, Will Smith, Benjamin Angelino, Jackson Young, Henry Clark, Zach Pierson, Griffin Luck, Dominic Comtois, Levi Gover, William McGrath and AP Zuchman.
These teams will play against six neighboring towns including Burlington, Colchester, Williston, Camel’s Hump, Middlebury and Champlain Valley. Games will be hosted between Calahan Park on Locust Street and Schifilliti Park on Gosse Court, both fields located in Burlington. The top four teams of this district will go on to play for a state title, with the chance to move through to New England Regionals.
Due to increased interest in the game, South Burlington was able to form an additional minor team (ages 9-11), which will play in a double-elimination tournament for a chance to win a district title. This year’s team is managed by Tim Collins, with assistant coaches Mike Paul and Sean Benham.
Players are George Strokoff, Edgar Strokoff, Keegan Paul, Arthur Collins, Oliver Benham, Ian McGibney, Cristobal Hernandez de Jesus, Mason McCormack, Conrad Gordon, Garrett Burton, Orion Hauser-Rainville and Carter Russell.
