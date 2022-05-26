Softball
South Burlington 8, St. Johnsbury 2: South Burlington won its sixth game in a row, beating St. Johnsbury 8-2 Friday, May 20, to move to 10-2.
Emily Borrazzo struck out 11 and allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in a complete game effort in the circle for the Wolves. The junior pitcher also hit two home runs and drove in five runs.
Sana AL Namee was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for South Burlington, while Tori Smith also drove in a run.
Baseball
South Burlington 2, St. Johnsbury 0: Nick Kelly pitched a complete game shutout to lead South Burlington to a 2-0 win over St. Johnsbury Friday.
Keifer McGrath and Luke Fitzgerald each had a double to help the Wolves offense.
South Burlington moves to 7-7.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 8, BFA-St. Albans 7: Mercedes Rozzi scored the game winner with about a minute remaining Friday as South Burlington edged out BFA-St. Albans in girls’ lacrosse.
Rozzi also assisted on Sam Crane’s tying goal just minutes earlier to help the Wolves pull out the narrow win.
Crane had four goals, while Rozzi added one goal and two assists and Ava Goyette tallied twice. Greta Heldman made nine saves in goal.
Boys’ lacrosse
Middlebury 8, South Burlington 7: Middlebury scored with seconds remaining to beat South Burlington Thursday, May 19.
Will Anderson and Will Goyette each had two goals and two assists for the Wolves, who move to 10-2. Rex Jewell added two goals and goalie Evan Knoth made 14 saves.
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 15, Middlebury 3: The South Burlington girls’ Ultimate Frisbee team grabbed its seventh win Thursday, beating Middlebury.
Clare Margulius had three goals and three assists for the Wolves (7-1).
Lily Hankes, Liz Toupin and Emme Vogt each tallied twice, while both Moriya Gelfenbein and Merideth Lambert put up one.
Boys’ tennis
South Burlington 7, Colchester 0: The boys team swept Colchester Saturday, May 21.
Sriram Sethurman, Chris Bialas, James Bialas, Vihit Gupta and Mateo Duracak each had a straight set win in singles for the Wolves.
Both Will Bradley and Yuyang Zhang, No. 1 doubles, and James Bradley and Nicolas Charlebois in No. 2 doubles won their matches.
Track and field
The South Burlington track and field teams traveled to BFA-St. Albans for a relay competition, with the boys coming in second and the girls placing third.
For the boys, Aidan Lybarger came in first in discus to pace the team and Vaughn Larkin finished second in pole vault.
For the girls, the 4x100 shuttle hurdles team of Nora Clear, Izzy Laramee, Meagan Boyer and Mia Carmolli came in first, Samantha Chittenden and Clear went 1-2 in the high jump, and Alisa MacLean placed first in pole vault.
