Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 2, Champlain Valley 2: The boys hockey team battled to a 2-2 tie on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, South Burlington grabbed a win over Essex in overtime.
Nick Kelley scored the game winner in extra time to get the win for the Wolves, who moved to 5-4-1 with the tie and win.
Kelley had two goals over the Hornets, while Drew Dougherty added a goal and James Chagnon stopped 31 saves. Lucas Van Mullen had an assist.
Girls’ basketball
South Burlington 51, Brattleboro 22: South Burlington’s Aleah Staley scored 19 of her 27 points in the second half to lead South Burlington to a win over Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Wolves, who led 14-9 at the half, went on a 37-13 run in the second half. The team moves to 4-8 with the win.
The victory helped the Wolves rebound from a 53-40 loss on Thursday, Jan. 19, to Essex.
Miranda Hayes had 13 points in the game for the Wolves, who were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.
Alece Staley chipped in 11 points.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mt. Mans-field 5, South Burlington 1: South Burlington was outscored on Saturday in a loss to Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield in girls’ ice hockey.
Sabrina Brunet had the lone goal for the Wolves, while Ava Hershberg earned the assist on the play. Ali Roy stopped 25 shots in goal.
With the loss, South Burlington moves to 5-7.
Gymnastics
The South Burlington gymnastics team hosted St. Johnsbury and Burlington-Colchester on Saturday for a team meet.
Kelsey Adams was the top individual finisher for the Wolves, coming in second place in the floor exercise.
South Burlington came in third place behind St. Johnsbury (first) and Burlington-Colchester (second).
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 64, BFA-St. Albans 50: South Burlington grabbed its third win in the last four games with a victory over BFA-St. Albans on Thursday.
The Wolves used a 35-17 run in the second half to pull away, paced by Tyler Bergman’s 17 points.
Deng Aguek (12 points) and Ethan Sandberg (10 points) also hit double digits for South Burlington, now 6-3 after the win.
