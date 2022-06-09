Baseball
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 7: Upset-minded South Burlington fell just short in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday, June 4, losing to top-seed Champlain Valley on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Wolves scored in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7 but No. 1 CVU got a two-run home run from Travis Stroh in the bottom of the frame to walk off with the win.
Luke Fitzgerald had a home run, double and two RBIs for the Wolves, Evan LaMothe was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Ethan Borick also drove in a run.
Shane Burke took the loss in relief for No. 8 South Burlington, which finished the regular season with 10-8 record.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 4, Burlington 3: Anna Bennett won a third set tiebreaker and South Burlington narrowly beat Burlington on Monday in the DI semifinals.
Bennett’s win was key at No. 3 singles, while Izzy Partilo and Sage Bennett each got a straight set win at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Lilla Erdos and Winnie Adamson won in No. 1 doubles for the Wolves.
No. 3 South Burlington will now take on No. 1 Stowe in the state championship match. The Wolves will travel to Stowe Wednesday to compete in the title game after press deadline.
The Wolves fell to Stowe in both regular season matchups, 4-3 and 5-2.
The girls had four wins in singles and swept the doubles matches to beat Colchester in the quarterfinals Thursday, June 2, beating Colchester 6-1.
Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett and Tenzin Tselha each got straight set wins in singles. Lilla Erdoy and Winnie Adamson got one doubles wins, while Melissa Rosowsky and Ivy Howard got the other victory.
Boys’ tennis
St. Johnsbury 6, South Burlington 1: The boys finished their season on Saturday, losing to No. 2 St. Johnsbury in the DI quarterfinals.
James Bradley and Jay Eagle won for the Wolves, taking straight sets in No. 1 doubles.
No. 7 South Burlington finished the season with a 10-8 record.
Track and Field
South Burlington track and field competed in the state championship meet Saturday at Burlington High School. The boys team finished in fifth place overall and the girls came in eighth.
For the girls, Nora Clear was the team’s top finisher. She came in fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Rama AL Namee was fourth in the long jump. Samantha Chittenden was fifth in high jump and Gracie Lawrence was fifth in the shot put.
Sierra Fisher was sixth in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters, while Meagan Boyer was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and Alisa McLen was sixth in the pole vault.
Kimario Lee was the top performer for the Wolves with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash and the 200 meters. Carter Higgins placed fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
John Jackson was third in triple jump, Vaugh Larkin was fourth in pole vault and Tucker Hall came in fifth place in both the 110-meter an 300-meter hurdles.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 17, Middlebury 8: The girls’ lacrosse team moved onto semifinals for the fourth year in a row with a win over Middlebury Friday.
The second-seeded Wolves will welcome No. 3 Burr and Burton to campus Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after press deadline to try and earn a berth in the championship game.
Sam Crane had five goals and two assists to lead South Burlington’s offense, while Mia Kaczmarek added four goals and one assist.
Ava Goyette (one assist), Miranda Hayes (four assists) and Mercedes Rozzi (two assists) each tallied twice for the Wolves, while Sabrina Brunet and Rachel Kelley each added a goal.
Greta Heldman stopped 10 shots in goal.
Boys’ lacrosse
Burr and Burton 21, South Burlington 9: The South Burlington boys fell to Burr and Burton on Monday in the DI semifinals in Manchester.
The Bulldogs opened a 12-6 lead at halftime and only built on that enroute to a 21-9 victory.
The Wolves finished the season with a 11-5 record.
On June 2, South Burlington beat Woodstock 11-9 in the quarterfinals. Ryan Sweet had four goals and two assists for the Wolves, while Will Anderson chipped in with a hat trick. Will Hershberg tallied twice, and Evan Knoth made 11 stops to win in goal.
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
Burlington 14, South Burlington 13 (OT): The girls team fell just short in the DI semifinals on Monday, June 6, falling to No. 2 Burlington in overtime.
The Seahorses won on a universal point in extra time after the teams traded goals late in the game.
The Wolves finished the season at 8-5.
Boy’s Ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 13, Champlain Valley 11: The South Burlington boys ultimate frisbee team scored the game-winning goal with less than 20 seconds remaining and then tacked on an insurance score to advance to the DI state championship.
The top-seeded Wolves face No. 6 Burlington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Middlebury Union High School.
South Burlington played the Seahorses once in the regular season, beating them 12-7.
The Wolves advanced to the final after holding off a furious comeback from Champlain Valley. CVU overcame a second half deficit to take an 11-10 lead with under five minutes to go. But South Burlington scored the next three goals to get the win.
