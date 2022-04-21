Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 18, Essex 8: Sam Crane netted six goals and dished out three assists to help the South Burlington girls’ beat Essex Thursday, April 14.
Mia Kaczmarek chipped in with four goals and one assist, while Miranda Hayes also scored four goals for the Wolves.
Mercedes Rozzi added a hat trick and Ava Goyette scored a goal. Greta Heldman stopped nine shots to earn the win in goal.
Ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 15, Rice 6: The South Burlington boys’ Ultimate Frisbee team captured its second win of the season Saturday, April 16.
The Wolves beat Rice 15-6 at home to move to 2-0 this season.
Baseball
South Burlington 13, Mount Anthony 2: South Burlington grabbed its first win of the season in baseball on Friday, April 15, beating Mount Anthony 13-2.
The Wolves scored seven runs in the first inning to jump out to a quick lead, then added four more in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
Sully Beers and Shane Burke paced the offense, each hitting a home run in the first frame.
Boys’ lacrosse
South Burlington 16, Mount Mansfield 2: Three players had six-point efforts as South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team beat Mount Mansfield Friday.
Will Goyette had three goals and three assists for the Wolves, while Will Hershberg added two goals and four assists. Ryan Sweet had three goals and three assists. Brady Sweet chipped in with four goals and one assist and Rex Jewell added a hat trick.
Evan Knoth earned the win in goal, making 12 saves.
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 10, Burlington 9: Hiba Ali scored the game winning goal to lead South Burlington past Burlington in Frisbee action Thursday.
Ali finished with one goal and four assists, while Emma Cooley led all scorer with three goals. Lucy Flemer and Lily Hankes tallied twice for the Wolves, while Moriya Gelfenbein had one goal and one assist.
South Burlington moves to 2-0.
