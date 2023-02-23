Boys hockey
South Burlington 1, Rice 1: The South Burlington boy’s hockey team earned a tie for the third time in four games after a 1-1 fin with Rice on Saturday.
Lucas Van Mullen had the goal for the Wolves (9-5-4), while Will Hershberg added an assist.
James Chagnon stopped 16 shots in goal.
Lucas Van Mullen struck in overtime to lift South Burlington to the win 3-2 win over Champlain Valley on Wednesday, leading the Wolves to their fifth straight CSB Cup over the rival Redhawks.
Colby Reagan and Jack Kelly also scored for the Wolves, while Harry Paquette, Jules Butler and Cyril Verdromme each added an assist. James Bradley stopped 24 shots to earn the win in goal.
South Burlington followed up the win with a 1-1 tie against Rice on Saturday.
Van Mullen had the goal for the Wolves (9-5-4) and Will Hershberg chipped in with an assist. Chagnon made 16 saves in goal.
Girls hockey
South Burlington 8, Rutland 0: Sabrina Brunet had a four-point night and the South Burlington girl’s hockey team downed Rutland 8-0 on Saturday.
Brunet had two goals and two assists to pace the Wolves (6-12), while Ava Hershberg added two goals of her own. Roas DiGuilian added a goal and two assists, while Hadia Ahmed also tallied a goal and two helpers. Jillian Monahan and Autumn Maloney each chipped in a goal.
Oli Roy and Alisa McLean combined to make 10 saves in goal for the shutout.
Boys basketball
Rice 67, South Burlington 58: South Burlington nearly completed a comeback from a 20-point deficit but ultimately fell to Rice on Thursday in boys basketball.
The Wolves were down by 20 points in the fourth quarter but rallied to cut the deficit to eight points before Rice held on for the win.
Teegan Gauthier had 13 points to pace the Wolves (11-6), while Deng Aguek added 12 points. Kahlil Quebec-Hill chipped in with nine points.
Dance
The South Burlington dance team came home with hardware from the Vermont state championships on Saturday.
The Wolves won first place in the pom division, taking home the state title in that category for the seventh straight year.
South Burlington also came in third in the hip-hop division, coming in just behind Mount Mansfield (first) and Middlebury (second).
Cheerleading
While the South Burlington cheerleading team did not dethrone nine-time champion Rutland, the Wolves did earn a podium finish at the Vermont state championships on Saturday.
South Burlington came in third place in the state finals at Vergennes Union High School, while Mount Anthony finished second.
