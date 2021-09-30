Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Mount Mansfield 0: The South Burlington boys soccer team moved to 5-1 with a win over Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Sullivan Beers scored early in the second half to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Mathias Nevin earned the assist on the eventual game-winner.
Tenzin Yeshi got the shutout in goal with four saves.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, South Burlington 0: Champlain Valley scored the only goal of the game on a penalty shot, and South Burlington lost in girls soccer Saturday.
Emma Crum scored for the Redhawks (4-0-1) in the first half.
Mercedes Rozzi stopped three shots in goal for the Wolves, who fell to 4-1 on the season.
Football
BFA-St. Albans 20, South Burlington-Burlington 14: The South Burlington-Burlington football team had its comeback effort cut short in a loss to BFA-St. Albans Friday night.
With the SeaWolves driving to score a late touchdown in the final minutes, an interception from BFA player Seneca Durocher ended the comeback bid.
Amari Fraser had 14 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead the SeaWolves (0-3), while Alec LeClair had three catches for 63 yards.
Field hockey
South Burlington 2, Mount Abraham 1: Two different players found the back of the net for South Burlington in a win over Mount Abraham on Thursday.
Abby Guenther and Reese Barley each had a goal for the Wolves. Sam Crane and Hope Brunet each had a helper.
Izzy Redzic stopped 11 shots to earn in goal. South Burlington moved to 6-0 with the win.
Boy’s golf
Evan Marchessault won medalist honors in a match on Thursday at Kwiniaska Golf Course.
Marchessault shot a 40 but South Burlington came in second place against Spaulding, first, and BFA-St. Albans in third.
Keifer McGrath shot a 43, Andre Bouffard came in with 48 and Walker Hughes had a 59.
