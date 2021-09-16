Boys’ volleyball
Essex 3, South Burlington 0: Essex took all three sets to win over South Burlington in high school boys’ volleyball Saturday.
The Hornets won the first set 25-20, the second 25-18 and the third 25-12.
The Wolves fall to 0-2 on the season.
Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 5, Mount Abraham 0: Through three games this season, the South Burlington girls’ soccer team has yet to concede a goal.
That trend helped the Wolves to a 5-0 win over Mount Abraham Friday, with the offense pitching in with five goals.
Rachel Kelley had a hat trick to help the defending state champs to a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Josie Oliviera (two assists) and Greta Heldman each added a goal.
On Tuesday, South Burlington beat Rice 1-0 on an early goal from Kelley. Mercedes Rozzi stopped 10 shots to earn the shutout.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 4, Rice 0: The South Burlington boys’ soccer team made it a two in a row with a win over Rice on Thursday.
Sumner Nenninger had three goals and an assist to pace the Wolves’ offense, while Sullivan Beers also found the back of the net. Tenzin Yeshi made three saves to earn the shutout and win in goal.
Nate McDonald stopped 12 shots in goal for the Green Knights.
Football
Middlebury 22, South Burlington 0: The South Burlington offense struggled and ultimately lost to Middlebury on Friday night in high school football.
Nikolai Luksch had a rushing TD and a field goal for the Tigers (2-0), while Gavin McNulty and Jae Davis each had a rushing touchdown.
With the loss, the SeaWolves fall to 0-2.
Field Hockey
South Burlington 4, Colchester 0: The South Burlington field hockey team pitched another shutout to move to 2-0 to start the season, beating Colchester 4-0 on Thursday.
Sam Crane and Abby Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, while Reese Bailey and Elise Knoth both scored a goal.
Izzy Redic earned the shutout with three saves.
