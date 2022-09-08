Boys’ soccer
Coach: Adolphe Lumumba
Last season: 12-4-1, lost in the DI state championship
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Connor Watson, sophomore, back/midfield; Hammad Ali, junior, midfield; Giovanni Stazi, junior, forward; Oliver Clifford, junior, back; Evan Richardson, senior, midfield; Andrew Chandler, senior, goalkeeper; Nathaniel Hasenecz, senior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Milo Schmidt, freshman, forward; Romaric Mahe, sophomore, midfield; Gabriel Gelfenbein, junior, back; Simon Cafiero, senior, forward.
Outlook: Youth is the theme for the South Burlington boys’ soccer program this season after the Wolves lost 15 players from the roster after last year’s DI final. The team’s inexperience has made it hard to determine what the Wolves will look like as the season progresses.
“It will take some time to figure things out, where to play people and which formation will give us the best chance to stay in games,” second-year coach Adolphe Lumumba said. “With this young group, time will tell.”
Up next: Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Rice, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Coach: Anjie Soucy
Last season: 16-0-1, Division I state champions
This season: 0-0-1
Key returnees: Ava Goyette, senior, forward; Ella Maynard, junior, forward; Sabrina Brunet, junior, forward; Elise Knoth, sophomore, forward; Sawyer Bailey, sophomore, forward; Miranda Hayes, senior, midfield; Mia Kaczmarek, senior, midfield; Kayla Kim, sophomore, midfield; Devon Cherry, senior, defense; Sophia Bouffard, senior, defense.
Key newcomers: Oli Roy, freshman.
Outlook: Last year, the South Burlington field hockey team returned to the top of the division with an undefeated season and the state title. Coming into this season, the Wolves must replace seven seniors, including their goaltender.
“The returning players provide a healthy balance of experience and eager youth, which should lead to continued success,” coach Anjie Soucy said.
The always-competiteve Metro division will make it tough to get experience in the early season but the Wolves will look to defend their title once they find their groove.
Up next: Thursday, Sept. 8, at Colchester, 4 p.m.
Football
Coach: Chadde Wolf
Last season: 3-5, lost in the DI quarterfinals.
This season: 0-1
Up next: Friday, Sept. 9, at Rutland
Girls’ soccer
Coach: Lindsay Austin-Hawley
Last season: 13-3-2; defeated CVU for DI championship.
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Rachel Kelley, junior, midfield/forward; Oakley Machanic, junior, midfield; Yorda Gebreselasie, sophomore, defense.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: Only three players return to the South Burlington girls’ soccer team as it defends its title, which leaves some questions to be answered for the Wolves as they start the season. South Burlington will focus on starting the season fit and physical and build from there, said coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley.
“We are eager to build up our team’s strengths and learn together during the course of the season,” the coach said.
Kelley and Machanic will be relied on heavily to provide stability in the midfield to start the season for the Wolves.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 6, vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.
Cheerleading
Coach: Lynn Kynoch
Key returnees: Hannah White, senior; Zachary Marek, junior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: Getting to know each other will be an early season goal for the South Burlington cheerleading team, which also welcomes athletes from Burlington High School as part of a co-op agreement.
“We have quite a few freshmen on the team so just getting to know each other and working with each other is a goal,” coach Lynn Kynoch said. The team will look to improve on its tumbling skills and advanced stunts as the season progresses.
Opener: Friday, Sept. 9, at Rutland, 7 p.m.
Boys’ cross country
Coach: Geoff Bennett
Last season: Fifth place at the Vermont state meet
This season: Fifth place at the Essex Invitational
Key returnees: Sky Valin, junior; Evan Pidgeon, senior; Vaughn Larkin, senior; Rowan Nenninger, junior; Bennett Bridges, senior; Ollie Cloutier, senior.
Key newcomers: Tyler Bergman, junior; Odin Cloutier, freshman.
Outlook: Eleven freshman are providing a restock as South Burlington looks to earn another berth in the New England Championships this season. Evan Pidgeon got the team started off on the right foot with a top 10 finish at the Essex Invitational and the Wolves will look to improve their team finish as the year progresses.
Coach Geoff Bennett is looking to work the newest players into the team and prepare the group to peak at the state championships.
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 10, at Burlington Invitational
Girls’ cross country
Coach: Kaitlynn Donahue
Last season: Fifth at the DI state meet
This season: Seventh at the Essex Invitational
Key returnees: Mia Carmolli, senior; Makenna Cannon, senior; Paige Poirier, junior; Emma Blanchard, junior; Maggie Clark, junior; Regina Palmer, junior; Marina Fisher, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Sydney Rumsey, freshman; Cora Burkman, freshman; Aspen Stoll-Pietila, freshman.
Outlook: With a new coach, the South Burlington girls have spent the preseason getting to know each other and the expectations of the program.
“I expect the season to be filled with personal records,” said Kaitlynn Donahue, who took over the program this season. “Many of our girls will get a chance to participate at the varsity level.” The group has set a goal to make it to the New England Championships and is hoping an experienced group can get them there.
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 10, at Burlington Invitational
Girls’ volleyball
Coach: Jesse Carpenter
Last season: 6-7, lost in the DI playdowns
This season: 0-1
Key returnees: Alece Staley, senior; Aleah Staley, senior; Ivy Jiang, senior; Stella O’Brien, senior; Winnie Adamson, senior.
Key newcomers: Emma Voght, freshman.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team welcomes a new coach and some new schemes as they aim for a playoff win this season. Coach Jesse Carpenter takes over a group that brings in some experience and a lot of team chemistry.
“Their communication skills are spot on, and their friendships obviously show through very, very well,” Carpenter said. “It’s also helped show them that they could push each other on the court in a very positive fashion so we’ve made some very big strides in a very short period of time.”
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 6, vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Coach: Fabian Stewart
Last season: 5-12, lost in the DI quarterfinals
This season: 0-1
Key returnees: Oliver Vogt, senior; Ryan Sweet, senior; Brooks Balken, senior; Bway Thaw, senior.
Key newcomers: Jaden Lee, junior; Jam Anuk, junior; Braden Francis, junior; Eric Moore, junior; Bennett Campbell, sophomore.
Outlook: A flexible roster will be key for South Burlington boys’ volleyball as it looks to take a step forward this season. While the team lost some height from last year’s group, coach Fabian Stewart said what they lost in height they have picked up in athleticism. The four seniors will lead the way to start the year, while the team’s newest players are bringing some versatility and enthusiasm.
“We believe we have a group of guys that can do a lot of things well,” Stewart said. “That will help us adjust to the different skillsets of our competitors.”
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Essex
Boys’ golf
Coach: Peter Scrimgeour
Last season: Third at the DI state tournament
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Milton, 4 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Coach: Ryan Navin
Key returnees: Emma DeGuise, senior; Taylor Larose, senior; Audrey Williger, senior; Jayna Kett, junor; Bridget Simone, junior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: A large group of golfers will hit the links this season on the South Burlington girls’ golf roster. In fact, it’s one of the largest groups that the Wolves have had in years. With a group of 14, coach Ryan Navin is evaluating the different experience levels and determine who will play in matches.
“We are working hard each day to make the squad match-ready and competitive,” Navin said.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sugarbush, 4 p.m.
