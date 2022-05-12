Softball
South Burlington 15, Burlington 3: Emma Stevens got the win on the mound as South Burlington beat Burlington 15-3 on Friday, May 6. The team moves to 6-2.
Stevens allowed three runs and struck out seven in five innings of work, while also scoring three runs and adding an RBI. Emily Borrazzo was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Tori Smith had an RBI.
It was the second win in a row for the Wolves, who beat North Country 14-0 Thursday.
Borrazzo got the win. She allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in five innings. Sofie Richland scored two runs and Miah Lafayette went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Baseball
South Burlington 10, Burlington 0 (5): Nick Kelly got the complete game shutout, allowing just three hits in five innings of work over Burlington last Friday.
Sully Beers had two doubles and Brady Havers added two hits to pace the offense.
With the win, South Burlington is 4-5.
The Wolves also took on Mount Anthony during the week, falling to the Patriots on Thursday 4-0.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 16, Essex 6: Mercedes Rozzi had a seven-point game in a win over Essex Friday in lacrosse.
Rozzi scored four goals and dished out three assists for the Wolves, Miranda Hayes had a hat trick and two assists and Rachel Kelley and Sam Crane each had three goals.
Greta Heldman made six saves in goal. South Burlington moved to 6-2.
Boys’ lacrosse
South Burlington 13, Burlington 10: The boys continued their strong start with a win over Burlington Thursday.
Will Goyette had five goals and three assists for the Wolves, who move to 8-1. Will Hershberg added four goals and two assists, while Ryan Sweet chipped in with a goal and three assists.
Evan Knoth stopped eight shots in goal for South Burlington.
Boys’ tennis
South Burlington 5, Essex 2: South Burlington grabbed another win, beating Essex 5-2 Thursday.
Sriram Sethuraman, Will Bradley and Mayeo Duracek each got a win in singles, while Yuyang Zhry and James Bradley and Robin Hokenmeir and Nicolas Charelbois won in doubles action.
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
Burlington 11, South Burlington 9: The team surrendered a lead in a loss to Burlington last Thursday.
Emma Cooley had three goals for the Wolves, who led 7-4 before Burlington made a comeback. Moriya Gelfenbein added two goals and two assists, while Liz Toupin tallied twice for South Burlington.
Girls’ tennis
Stowe 5, South Burlington 2: The girls struggled in singles as they fell to Stowe on Saturday, May 7.
The Wolves lost all five singles matches to the Raiders but got two wins in doubles. Lilla Erdos and Winnie Aelamson won in No. 1 doubles and Ivey Howard and Ranjani Sethuraman were victorious in No. 2 doubles.
South Burlington falls to 3-2.
On Thursday, May 5, South Burlington beat Essex 7-0. Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennet, Anna Bennett, Tenzin Tselha and Ella Maynard each won in singles, while the two doubles duos grabbed wins as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.