Boys’ hockey
South Burlington and Colchester faced off in the Division I quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2, after press time as the No. 4-ranked Lakers and No. 5-ranked Wolves looked to book a spot in the boys’ hockey semifinals.
The two teams played at 6 p.m. in Colchester.
The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Rice and No. 8 Rutland in the D1 semifinals.
Colchester and South Burlington played twice during the regular season, with the Lakers winning both times, 3-2 and 2-0.
Girls’ hockey
The South Burlington girls’ hockey team traveled to No. 2 Spaulding on Tuesday, March 1, after The Other Paper went to press to take on the Crimson Tide in the D1 quarterfinals.
The Wolves have a 6-13 record and faced Spaulding twice during the regular season.
The Crimson Tide handed South Burlington a 10-2 loss in the first meeting and then defeated them again in the final week of the regular season, 4-1.
The Wolves won the last two games of the regular season to move up to the No. 7 seed and will look to improve on their late season push to pull off an upset.
The winner will advance to the DI semifinals to face the winner of No. 3 Essex and No. 6 Burlington-Colchester.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington welcomed Colchester Tuesday in the DI basketball playdowns.
No. 7 South Burlington and No. 10 Colchester both look to book a spot in the DI quarterfinals against No. 2 Champlain Valley.
The Wolves (9-10) beat Colchester in both matchups during the regular season (55-42 and 46-38) but lost the last two games of the regular season heading into the playoffs.
If South Burlington can advance, it will play CVU, which beat them in the final game of the regular season 57-50.
Girls’ basketball
Burlington 39 (No. 9 seed), South Burlington 31 (No. 8): Burlington went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter and South Burlington could not recover in a loss on Tuesday in the DI girls’ basketball playdown game.
Miranda Hayes had 12 points to lead the Wolves, who came back from a 26-11 halftime deficit but could not close the gap all the way. Aleah Staley added eight points.
With the loss, South Burlington finishes the season with an 8-13 record.
