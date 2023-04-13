Baseball
Coach: Luke Goyette
Last season: 10-8, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Outlook: The South Burlington baseball team won six of its final eight games last season, ending the year on a high note, and will return with many players from that roster. The group looks to have good pitching and defense this season, as well as timely hitting to help the team improve on last year’s record. “I encourage anyone who is interested in baseball to come out and catch some games this spring as I believe they play the game with respect, energy and enthusiasm,” coach Goyette said. “We are returning many players this season and we are looking to stay healthy and get better every day.”
Opener: Tuesday, April 11, vs. Burr and Burton
Softball
Coach: Hailey Reilly
Last season: 13-3, Division I state champions
Outlook: The South Burlington softball team will look to defend its state title this season and with Gatorade Player of the Year Emily Borrazzo returning, the Wolves will certainly be in the hunt. South Burlington will have to replace some of the offense lost to graduation, but the Wolves will not fly under the radar this season. Coach Reilly will likely spend the first part of the season figuring out how to replace the departed players and work in some new athletes, with Borrazzo providing experience in the circle to set the tone.
Up next: Tuesday, April 11, vs. Rice
Boys’ lacrosse
Coach: Gar Smith
Last season: 10-4, lost in the Division I semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Will Hershberg, senior, attack; Rex Jewell, senior, attack; Will Goyette, sophomore, attack; Ryan Sweet, senior, midfield; Brady Sweet, junior, midfield; Will Anderson, junior, midfield; Ollie Vogt, senior, midfield; Brookes Balkan, senior, midfield; Evan Knoth, senior, goalie; Zach Neumann, senior, defense; Finn McCarney, junior, defense; and Cam Gammon, junior, defense.
Key newcomers: Jack Kelly, first year, defense; Harry Poquette, sophomore, defense.
Outlook: The South Burlington boys return with a large portion of last year’s team intact and will look to build off the success from a 10-4 season. The strength of the Wolves will be the attack, and the team sees the returns of Hershberg, Jewell and Goyette who combined for nearly 200 points last season. Add in the Sweet brothers and Anderson in the midfield and South Burlington has one of the top offenses in the state.
South Burlington also welcomes two new players who coach Gar Smith expects to make an immediate impact. “Our team looks to score a lot of goals and allow few,” the coach said. “All while learning to love each other, our journey and to become men built for others.”
Up next: Wednesday, April 12, vs. Rice
Girls’ lacrosse
Coach: Anjie Soucy
Last season: 13-2, lost in the Division I semifinals
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Ava Goyette, senior, attack; Sabrina Brunet, junior, midfield/attack; Miranda Hayes, senior, midfield; Mia Kaczmarek, senior, midfield/attack; and Rachel Kelley, junior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Victoria Bohlmann, first year, goalkeeper.
Outlook: After a slight upset in the semifinals knocked South Burlington out of the DI playoffs last season, the Wolves will look to rebuild this season after graduating nine players. South Burlington will look to spend the first part of the season working in new players and getting the team some game experience.
“Once we get the pieces in place, the expectations are high for the team” longtime coach Anjie Soucy said.
One of the key positions for the Wolves will be in goal, where first year Victoria Bohlmann looks to take over.
Up next: Tuesday, April 11, vs. Burr and Burton
Girls’ tennis
Coach: Jasmina Jusufagic
Last season: 10-3, lost in the Division I finals
Key returnees: Winnie Adamson, junior; Ella Maynard, junior; Grace Stein, junior; and Emma Xia, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Ella Stein, first year; Laney Lamphier, first year; Lila Boyd, first year; and Tenzin Choekyi, first year.
Outlook: For the first time in nearly 40 years, South Burlington will start the season without Jake Agna as the coach of girls’ tennis. Agna stepped down after last season and Jusufagic takes over as coach. Adamson and Maynard will be key to the team this season as they look to return to the finals.
“This season, we have a fresh line up and the girls will be forced to become familiar with match play quickly and I will have to determine what positions work best for them,” Jusufagic said. “They’re competitive, positive and excited to play which has been helping them improve quickly.” In addition to the returning players, South Burlington has five newcomers to work into the lineup.
Opener: Wednesday, April 12, vs. Rutland
Track and field
Coaches: Geoff Bennett and Dennis Akey
Last season: Boys, fifth in Division I state meet; girls, eighth in the state meet
Key returnees:
Boys: Parker Banas, senior, sprints; Ollie Cloutier, senior, distance; Carter Higgins, senior, hurdles; Vaughn Larkin, senior, hurdles/sprints/jumps; Bennett Bridges, senior, distance; Evan Pidgeon, senior, distance; and Rogan Poquette, senior, distance.
Girls: Anna-Rose Barnes, senior. jumps/sprints; Meagan Boyer, senior, hurdles; Mia Carmolli, senior, hurdles; Gracie Lawrence, senior, throws; Lizzy Lawrence, senior, sprints; Betsua Reyes, senior, throws; Aurora Ross, senior, throws; Cassie Scarpa, senior, hurdles/jumps; Savannah Werner, senior, throws; and Armani Lee, senior, sprints/jumps.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The track and field teams look to build off last year’s top 10 finishes in the DI state meet. With a large part of the team returning, the Wolves are hoping that the group’s experience will help the team take the next step this season.
“We believe our veteran leadership can help guide more qualifiers to the end of season meets than last year,” said coaches Akey and Bennett in an email. “We have a huge team and a lot of newcomers this year.”
Opener: Tuesday, April 11, at Burlington
Boys’ tennis
Coach: Drew Gordon
Last season: 9-5, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Yuyang Zhang, Will Bradley, Mateo Duracak, Jay Eagle and James Bradley
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The team needs to replace five of its top players this season and will need some time to build up playing experience on the roster. The Wolves will likely have to move last season’s doubles players into the singles lineup.
“I have no idea what the lineup will look like at this point, so I’m excited to figure out some of those things in practice,” Gordon said. “The team will have to work really hard throughout the season to put us into a position where we can make a playoff push in June.”
South Burlington will look to use early season practices and games to improve as the season progresses.
Opener: Wednesday, April 12, vs Rutland, 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Ultimate Frisbee
Coach: Sebastian Ventrone
Last season: Division I state champs
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Max Fontana, senior; Saksham Bhardwaj, senior; Harrison Chamberlain, junior.
Kew newcomers: Austin Marcotte, senior; and Simon Cafiero, senior.
Outlook: With 11 players returning from last season’s squad, a title run is likely. In addition to an athletic incoming group, the Wolves also add two senior players to the team.
“Our team is looking to defend its state title and will be relying on its returning core players to carry us forward,” Ventrone said. “An athletic rookie class has come in to bolster the numbers and how fast they pick up the game will be the deciding factor in how we finish out the season.” With a lot of the DI teams making steps to improve this year, the Wolves will be looking to improve as the season progresses.
Up next: Wednesday, April 12, vs. Vermont Commons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.