Cheerleading
Coach: Lynn Kynoch
Key returnees: Hannah White, junior; Morgan Sicard, senior, Zachary Marek, sophomore; Aiyana Bullock, senior; Kami Chadwick, senior; Neerusha Phuyal, junior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: After having to step back from stunts during last year’s COVID-affected season, the South Burlington cheerleading team, which features athletes from Burlington and Winooski as well, is ready for a return to a regular season. The experienced group will bring a lot of skills and leadership to the table, said coach Lynn Kynoch, as they look to shake off a year of rust.
“Our goals for the team would be, first, to have fun,” Kynoch said. “Then, work hard every day to increase skills, work as a team and stay positive.”
Opener: Saturday at Champlain Valley
Cross country
Coach: Geoff Bennett (boys), Torey Olsen (girls)
Last season: Both the girls and boys placed sixth in the Division 1 state championship meet.
Key returnees: Boys — Dylan Palmer, senior; Patrick Sweeny, senior; Silas O’Brien, senior; Sky Valin, sophomore; Vaughn Larkin, junior. Girls — Sierra Fisher, senior; Jane Kakalec, senior; Lauren Williams, senior; Nora O’Grady, sophomore; Emma Blanchard, sophomore; Paige Poirier, sophomore; Maggie Clark, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Boys — Evan Pidgeon, junior; Will Schaefer, first year; Austin Simone, sophomore; Rowan Nenninger, sophomore; Ollie Cloutier, junior; Christopher Bialis, senior; James Bialis, senior; Bennett Bridges, junior. Girls — Lizzy Lawrence, junior.
Outlook: After last season saw both the boys’ and girls’ teams finish in sixth place in the championships, the South Burlington cross country teams enter the season with experienced runners ready to take the next step. On the girls’ side, the team will be paced by Sierra Fisher, Jane Kakalec and Nora O’Grady. They also welcome in a junior transfer, Lizzy Lawrence, who coach Torey Olsen hopes has an impact on the team.
“We still have a very young team and are excited to see our new athletes learn the strategy of the 5K race. Our team goal is to make it to New Englands,” Olsen said.
On the boys’ side, a trio of seniors brings leadership and experience while the team will work in a host of players from the junior varsity squad and some athletes new to cross country.
Up next: Saturday at Essex Invitational
Football
Coach: Chadde Wolf
Key returnees: Cam Benoit, senior, running back/linebacker; Alec LeClair, junior, defensive back/wide receiver; Evan Knoth, junior, running back/linebacker; Sidiki Sylla, junior, offensive line/defensive line.
Key newcomers: Amari Fraser, senior, running back/defensive back; Ty Larson, junior, quarterbac; Nick Kelly, sophomore, quarterback.
Outlook: After a two-year break from tackle football due to COVID-19, the South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team is ready for the season. The team starts the year with some questions, like all the football teams across the state, as they have a roster full of players who have not played varsity football. “The last time our seniors played tackle football was when they were sophomores,” said first-year coach Chadde Wolf. “This year, we are focused on the fundamentals.”
The biggest question mark will be at the quarterback position, where they will have to replace all-star Bassiru Diawara. But coach Wolf is happy with what he has seen from the two QBs in preseason. “We need to work hard and we need to improve every single day,” he said. “We will let the wins and losses take of themselves.”
Opener: Saturday at Champlain Valley, 1 p.m.
Field hockey
Coach: Anjie Soucy
Last season: 5-3-1, lost in the Division 1 semifinals
Key returnees: Sam Crane, senior, forward; Abby Guenther, senior, forward; Mia Angwin, senior midfield; Catherine White, senior, midfield; Izzy Redzic, junior, goalie; Hope Brunet, senior, forward/mid; Reese Bailey, senior, forward; Miranda Hayes, junior, midfield/defense; Ava Goyette, junior, forward; Sophia Bouffard, junior, defense.
Key newcomers: Sawyer Bailey, freshman, forward; Sabrina Brunet, sophomore, forward.
Outlook: With 11 players returning to this year, and the loss in last year’s semifinal still fresh, the South Burlington field hockey team is motivated to build off last year. But the Wolves will have to replace four seniors who all had starting positions on last year’s team, which will be a key part of the start to the season, coach Anjie Soucy said.
“The Wolves success will hinge on filling those positions,” Soucy said. “With 11 returning players though there should be plenty of options.”
Opener: Friday at Rice, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Coach: Lindsay Austin-Hawley
Last season: Division I state champions
Key returnees: Madison King-Thurber, senior, midfield/defense; Oakley Machanic, sophomore, midfield; Katie O’Hara, senior, midfield; Rachel Kelley, sophomore, forward.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: Last season, the South Burlington girls; soccer team ended at the top of Division I, defeating Champlain Valley and capturing the state title. This year, the Wolves are looking to defend their title and will rely on seven returning seniors and eight returning starters to lead the way.
But South Burlington will have to replace Grace Johnson, who is headed to boarding school. Who will replace Johnson’s stalwart defensive play remains to be seen but the Wolves have experience from which to draw. “As the D1 state champs, we have many teams looking to fight for the title as we proved that anyone can win,” said coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley. “We will continue to put in the hard work at training and maintain our grit on the field.”
Opener: Saturday vs. Milton, 10 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Coach: Adolphe Lumumba
Last season: 11-4, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Sumner Nenninger, senior, midfielder; Jonas Miller, senior, midfielder; Luke Fitzgerald, senior, back; Sullivan Beers, senior, forward; Anthony Crosselfinger, senior, back; Mathias Nevin, senior, midfielder; Evan Richardson, junior, back.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: A new coach take the helm for the South Burlington boys soccer team, as Adolphe Lumumba takes the reigns over from longtime coach Dave Martin this season. While the head coach may be new, the roster is not with 15 seniors on the team.
That experience will be one of the strengths of the team, Lumumba said, as they look to rebound from a disappointing quarterfinal loss last year. “I will start with our captain Sumner, I’m really looking forward to big year from him,” the coach said on his expectations from his players. “Having the experience in the back that’s something nice too.”
Opener: Friday at Harwood, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Coach: Carl Backman
Key returnees: Ethan Borick, senior; Jack Mayer, junior.
Key newcomers: Evan Marchessault, freshman.
Outlook: After a disappointing finish to last season, the South Burlington boys’ golf team comes into the season with a determined group. “Last year was the first time we didn’t qualify (for the state tournament) in over 10 years,” said coach Carl Backman.
Ethan Borick and Jack Mayer will lead the team, while a group of sophomore players will look to provide depth and stability for the Wolves. Backman also hopes incoming player Evan Marchessault will add some extra depth to the group.
Opener: Tuesday at Arrowhead Country Club, 4 p.m.
