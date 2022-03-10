Boys’ hockey
(4) Colchester 5, (5) South Burlington 2: Colchester scored three goals in the second period to open a 4-0 lead and South Burlington could not mount a comeback in the D1 boys’ hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2.
Nick Kelly and Sean Burke each had a goal for the Wolves, who scored twice in the third period to close the score to 4-2 before the Lakers clinched it with an empty-net goal.
Will Hershberg and Drew Dougherty each added an assist, while Blake Truchon and James Chagnon combined to make 45 saves in goal.
With the loss, South Burlington finishes the season at 8-11-2.
Boys’ baskeball
(2) Champlain Valley 48, (7) South Burlington 41: South Burlington had a lead heading into the second half but could not hang on to it in the Division 1 boys’ basketball quarterfinals on Friday, March 4.
Khalon Taylor had 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Wolves, who jumped out to 23-21 lead at halftime.
Alex Gordon scored 12 points in the second for South Burlington.
South Burlington finished the season with a 10-11 record.
Girls’ hockey
(2) Spauldling 6, (7) South Burlington 2: Spaulding opened a four-goal lead in the first period and did not look back in a win over South Burlington in the D1 girls’ hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 1.
Mia Angwin and Sabrina Brunet scored for the Wolves, while Hope Brunet, Sofia Richland and Caitlin Bartlett each added an assist.
Amber Rousseau stopped 18 shots in goal for South Burlington.
The Wolves finished the season with a 6-14 record.
