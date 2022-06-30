The inaugural Paul and Barbara Jordan Scholarship Award was presented at this year’s South Burlington High School graduation to senior Caitlin Elizabeth Lyford-Byrne.
Principal Patrick Burke introduced coach Paul Jordan who helped to present Lyford-Byrne with the award during the ceremony at University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
Last winter, former assistant coaches, student-athletes and friends endowed the Paul and Barbara Jordan Scholarship Award as a tribute to the Jordans for their years of outstanding coaching and service to South Burlington High School.
In 1969 something changed forever in South Burlington when Paul and Barbara Jordan moved their family of three boys into the community. After the Jordans arrived in South Burlington, Paul assumed coaching the boys’ football program and Barbara took over the girls’ varsity gymnastic programs.
In 1970-71, in only their second season, both coaches delivered to South Burlington the first Vermont state championship in football and gymnastics.
They also coached softball and the Rebelette dance team during their tenure at the school. Their combined years of service exceeded 30 years and produced seven Vermont state championships.
“The many accolades, recognitions and honors the Jordans achieved coupled with their outstanding records, provided all the necessary rationale and incentive for this award,” according to Richard and Diane Farnham, themselves former South Burlington coaches who helped to organize the scholarship.
Criteria to qualify for the award includes excellence in academics and athletics; positive work ethic; participation in school and community activities; empathy; an understanding of the importance of preparation, planning, leadership and goal setting; and a demonstrated desire to “always be better.”
The goal is to award two grants per year and organizers are asking for help in identifying former student-athletes and families who may want to donate to the fund. Contact Richard Farnham at richard.farnham@comcast.net or 802-862-7969. Donations can also be sent to South Burlington School’s Foundation, Attn. Jordan Scholarship, 550 Dorset St., South Burlington VT 05403.
