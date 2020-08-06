South Burlington looked to be down and out in the quarterfinals of the Vermont Summer Baseball League playoffs in Fair Haven on Friday.
Down three runs and with no hits through 5-and-two-thirds innings to Lakes Region, the Wildcats found their offense in the final two innings.
South Burlington scored one run in the top of the sixth inning and then tacked on two more in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game and send it two extra innings.
But Lakes Region was not to be denied, scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to walk off with the 4-3 win and send the summer season for South Burlington.
Mason Klesch drove in a run in the sixth inning, while Matt Guyette (sacrifice fly) and Seamus McGrath (single) each drove in a run in the seventh frame.
Jack Ambrosino took the mound for South Burlington and pitched six innings. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out four to earn a no-decision.
Jarrett Williams scored the winning run for Lakes Region, scoring on a fielder’s choice from Mitchell Brayman in the eighth inning.
Playdowns
South Burlington advanced to the Friday quarterfinals with a win over Rutland on Thursday in the Vermont Senior Baseball League playdowns.
South Burlington won 10-3 to advance to the game against Lakes Region.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the sixth inning to pull away, with Seamus McGrath leading the way with a triple and three RBIs. Alex Messineo added two doubles and two RBIs, while Nolan Antonicci also drove in two runs.
Sully Bars earned the win after striking out seven in 6-and-one-third innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.