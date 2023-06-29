Track and field
Vaughn Larkin led the way at the 47th Vermont high school decathlon state championship on Tuesday at Burlington High School.
The South Burlington senior captured the win in three events enroute to winning the decathlon title.
Larkin won the 400-meter race, the 110-meter hurdles and was part of a three-way tie for first in the pole vault for the overall win.
Larkin also competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals decathlon competition, coming in 10th place overall and placing top 10 in four events.
South Burlington teammate Tucker Hall came in seventh overall.
Regina O’Leary was 10th, the top Wolves competitor, in the girls’ competition.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington saw some of its players earn honors when the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association’s all-state high school girls’ teams were released.
Miranda Hayes (midfield) was named to the Division I first team and was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American. Mia Kaczmarek (attack) also earned first team honors and earned the Jackie Pitts award.
Sabian Brunet (midfield) and Rachel Kelley (midfield) were also named to the first team for the Wolves.
Victoria Bohlmann was named to the second team as a goalie and Ava Goyette earned a spot on the second team on attack.
Elsa Nygaard-Otsby (defense) and Izzy Redzic (defense) both earned honorable mentions.
Softball
Some players on the South Burlington softball team earned spots on the Metro Division coaches’ all-league team.
Emily Borrazzo was named to the first team as a pitcher, Miah Lafayette was named to the first team as a catcher and Trinity Rye made the first team as an outfielder.
Devon Cherry earned a spot on the second team as an outfielder.
