South Burlington scored two goals late in the first half to earn a win over No. 11 BFA-St. Albans in the Division I girls’ soccer quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Wolves opened the scoring with three minutes remaining in the first half, then doubled their lead with under a minute to go in the half.
No. 3 South Burlington added a goal in the second half for a 3-0 lead.
Madison King-Thurber, Anna Bennett and Oakley Machanic each had a goal for the Wolves (6-3). Mercedes Rozzi stopped two shots to earn the shutout.
“The quarterfinal game was a team effort,” said South Burlington coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley. “Every player stepped onto the field wanting to win. We trusted each other and that made the job to win much easier.”
South Burlington will face No. 10 Colchester in the semifinals on Wednesday. The game will start at 6 p.m.
The Wolves lost to Colchester 2-1 in the first game of the season. South Burlington only lost two other games all season, both to top seed Champlain Valley.
“This is going to be a very physical game vs. Colchester,” said coach Austin-Hawley. “We are going into the game controlling what we can control. Grit, positive attitudes, work ethic and confidence. “If we play our game, we believe we can succeed and move on to the championship game.
If the Wolves earn the win on Wednesday, they will advance to the D-I state championship on Saturday at Burlington High School. South Burlington would play the winner of No. 1 Champlain Valley vs. No. 4 Rutland.
Boys’ Soccer
St. Johnsbury 3, South Burlington 2: South Burlington’s upset bid fell short by a goal in the Division I boys’ soccer quarterfinals on Friday.
The Wolves gave up an early two goal lead, allowing No. 1 St. Johnsbury to take a 2-0 lead into the second half.
But South Burlington found a way to equalize, with both Jonas Miller and Sumner Nenninger finding the back of the net for a 2-2 game.
The Hilltoppers took the lead for good with 18 minutes remaining in regulation, with Denzel Ebohohn giving the top speed the 3-2 lead.
Football
South Burlington/Burlington 63, Milton 26: The South Burlington/Burlington offense provided all they needed for a win over Milton in the regional quarterfinal on Friday.
The SeaWolves came up with 63 points to best six-seed Milton and move onto the semifinals in the Burlington regional.
The No. 3 South Burlington-Burlington co-op team will face. No. 2 Colchester on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Colchester.
Cross Country
A top 10 finish for Holly Margulius was the highlight of the Division I cross country state championship meet on Saturday at Thetford.
Margulius came in seventh in the girls’ race, the top finisher for the Wolves in the title race.
South Burlington came in sixth place overall as team. Champlain Valley was first and Burlington came in second place right ahead of third-place St. Johnsbury. Essex was fourth and BFA-St. Albans rounded out the top five.
Nora O’Grady was the next finisher for the Wolves, coming in 12th place. Sabrina Brunet came in 25th. Emma Blanchard was 39th, Paige Poirier was right behind in 40th and Jane Kakalec followed in 41st place.
Patrick Sweeney was the top finisher for the South Burlington boys’ team, who came in sixth place overall.
Sweeney was 16th for the Wolves, with Vaughn Larkin right on his heels in 17th place. Sky Valin was 37th, Silas O’Brien was 39th and Haias Eriksson came in 52nd. Bennett Bridges was 55th and Jacob Davis rounded out the finishers in 58th place.
Champlain Valley captured first, St. Johnsbury was second and Essex was third. BFA-St. Albans was fourth and Burlington came in fifth place.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls 4, South Burlington 3: No. 1 Bellows Falls scored three goals in the second half to come back for a 4-3 win over South Burlington in the Division I field hockey semifinals on Wednesday.
Abby Guenther, Lindsey Booth and Sam Crane each had a goal for the Wolves, who finished the season with a 5-3-1 record.
Izzy Redzic made 17 saves in goal for South Burlington.
Maya Waryas scored the game-winner for the undefeated Terriers with two seconds left in regulation.
Bellows Falls went on to win the D-I state championship, defeating Champlain Valley 2-0.
