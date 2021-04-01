The first couple of minutes in the Division I boys’ championship saw South Burlington start the way it had planned.
The rest of the game, though, saw plans quickly go awry.
No. 1 Rice outscored the Wolves 28-12 in the first quarter and never looked back to win the D-I state championship on Sunday, March 28, at the Barre Auditorium.
“I have a really good senior core of guys here,” said Rice coach Paul Pecor. “I thought we turned the corner against CVU. That was our best defensive effort.
“We continued that today, it was almost like just getting the guys to believe that we are finally at that point.”
The game opened with back-and-forth, quick-paced play from both teams as the Green Knights and No. 3 South Burlington traded early baskets.
But things began to go south for the Wolves with under four minutes play in the first frame. Mohamed Awayle was fouled on a three-point shot and hit two of his free throws.
That kicked the Rice offense into full gear.
Rice sophomore Sharif Sharif got hot from the perimeter — hitting three 3-pointers — to power a 16-2 run to take them to the end of the first quarter.
“They are a tough team to try and speed up. Once you get down, you are trying to then generate possessions and get stops,” said South Burlington coach Sol Bayer-Pacht. “Certainly not the way we wanted out of the gate.”
South Burlington could not find its offensive rhythm in the second quarter, as it struggled to gain ground on Rice and headed into halftime trailing 39-23.
“We were pressing a little bit, our offense was too fast,” Bayer-Pacht said. “I think we just kept trying to respond as opposed to just settle and get two points.”
Rice came out in the third quarter attacking the basket and earned multiple trips to the free throw line. Going 8-for-12 from the foul line helped the Green Knights extend their lead, while their defense kept South Burlington from gaining ground.
“That was our big thing at halftime, you’ve just got to win one quarter to win the state championship,” Pecor said. “The guys kind of ran with that in the third.”
After outscoring the Wolves 18-10 in the third quarter, Rice held a 57-33 lead was well on the way to its second title in two years.
Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye made sure things wrapped up in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his 19 points in the frame to put the game away.
“What a great run he had,” said Pecor of Ndayishimiye. “He is an unbelievable player, one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
The win gives Rice back-to-back state championships and six D-I titles since 2011.
For South Burlington, the loss marks another step forward for the boys’ basketball program. It is the first championship appearance since 1989 for the Wolves.
“I wasn’t born the last time we were in this game, so that is a pretty, pretty cool accomplishment,” said Bayer-Pacht. “The pain won’t go away for a little bit but…it is about the journey not the destination with this group.”
The team has steadily improved over the last four years, going from a quarterfinal game in 2019 to a semifinal appearance last season to this year’s title game and state runner-up showing.
“That was the message to the young guys, we owe it to the seniors and the seniors before them to take the next step,” Bayer-Pacht said.
Jonah Cattaneo led South Burlington with 18 points – including three 3-pointers – and Tyler Gammon added 14 points.
Sharif paced Rice with 20 points, while Ndayishimiye added 19 points. Awayle and Judah Lard each hit double figures with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.