Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Mount Abraham 0: Rachel Kelley scored the game’s lone goal, as South Burlington girls’ soccer grabbed its second win of the season Saturday, Sept. 10.
Kelley’s goal came early in the second half, with Elise Smith earning an assist. Alisa McLean had four saves in the shutout.
The Wolves move to 2-0.
Cross country
Two top 10 finishes from South Burlington runners helped the Wolves to fourth place finishes in the Burlington Invitational Saturday.
Paige Poirier was seventh overall in the girls’ race, while Sky Valin came in eighth on the boys’ side.
Boys’ golf
Teddy Maynard won medalist honors and South Burlington took the top spot at Champlain Country Club Thursday.
Maynard finished with a 34, while teammate Sawyer Bond had a 40. Jay Eagle finished with a 41 and both Jack McDougall and Evan Marchessault had a 45.
South Burlington finished with a team score of 160 to beat Essex (171), BFA-St. Albans (179) and Milton (204).
Football
Rutland 34, South Burlington-Burlington 21: The South Burlington-Burlington football team closed the gap to 28-21 in the fourth quarter, but Rutland pulled away for the win.
Nick Kelly had two touchdowns, while Ahmed Diawara also scored for the SeaWolves (0-2).
Miles Goldsmith, Hunter Johnson and Ty Larson each had a TD catch for the home team.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: South Burlington surrendered two goals in the third quarter and could not find a way back in a loss to Champlain Valley Saturday.
Izzy Redzic and Amder Rousseau combined to make five saves in goal for the Wolves.
South Burlington is now 1-1-1 on the season.
The Wolves got their first win of the season Thursday, Sept. 8, beating Colchester 2-0. Sabrina Brunet and Ella Maynard each had a goal, while Redzic stopped 10 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.