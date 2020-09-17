The sounds may be muffled, but they are back. The smacking of field hockey sticks, the striking of soccer balls, the sneakers hitting the track.
High school sports have returned to South Burlington’s fields.
“I think just the excitement of being out there and competing and try it out for the teams, you know, it feels like things are kind of back to normal,” said Mike Jabour, South Burlington’s Activities Director. “They’re excited to be out there. They’re excited to be with their friends and see their coaches again.”
The Wolves began to practice on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with soccer, field hockey, cross country, football, volleyball, cheerleading, and golf all setting up for a very different fall season.
All sports, with the exception of cross country, will be played with masks on and most of the teams spent part of the first week adjusting to that new reality.
“When that first came out, I thought about how hard that was going to be for the players and the coaches but we are getting used to it,” said South Burlington boys soccer coach Dave Martin. “It has been a lot of easier than I expected, adjusting to the masks.”
The hardest part for the coaches, Martin said, was telling the players apart and learning the faces of the new boys in the program.
“Everyone looks the same wearing a mask,” Martin said.
While the masks have been an adjustment, Jabour said its one the athletes are willing to make in order to get back out on the field.
“I think they just know that this is a policy that they must follow if they want to play games,” Jabour said. “They understand it, they get it. They’re smart.”
If all goes well — and the number of COVID positive tests stays down — the schools could potentially get word to enter into phase 3 at the end of this week. If that move is approved, the teams can plan on getting out on the field for games the week of Sept. 28.
“If we can do the move to phase three for next week, we can start scrimmaging against other schools,” Jabour said. “It all depends if we get to that point, which I’m hoping is the case.”
The quick turnaround will have South Burlington jumping straight into their Metro Division competition, taking on their toughest opponents right out of the gate.
“Normally, you have three scrimmages, six games before you play a team in the Metro, now it’s game one,” Martin said. “The coaches will have to prepare the kids and be prepared mentally.
“A lot of in-game adjustments will happen that normally would have been taken care of prior to the game.”
With one week of successful practices down, the Wolves can slowly start turning their attention to games, opponents, and normal fall sports concerns — provided the attention also remains on the safety precautions, Jabour said.
“It’s going to be very entertaining and it’s going to be exciting just to see the kids out there competing,” Jabour said. “I think that will all really depend on if our kids are following their proper protocols.”
As the newness of the mask protocols and first-week jitters get left behind, the South Burlington athletes will think about rounding out varsity rosters and setting up game plans in week two of practice — just another little dose of normalcy.
“It definitely felt good, it felt a little bit different, a little bit out of the ordinary,” Martin said. “It’s still all about the kids.”
